400 residents leave the specialty

the number of population Redistribution Abandon specialization to re-apply to MIRT Exam Gaining a place in a new medical area increased by 30 percent during the previous year. Thus, 2.1 percent of places in this call are designated for recycling MIRs, while 95 percent It was taken by New winners.

In addition, according to information prepared by the Department of Health Training Management, the percentage Doctors and specialists which you chose change major In the 2021-2022 call, it is up four points compared to the previous period, representing 2.9 percent of the total places awarded.

Altogether, the number population redistribution was established in 404, broke the downward trend in recent years. In the 2020-2021 call, MIR who decided to give up residency while training decreased by 16.5 percent compared to the previous year and 29.3% compared to the previous year.

The MIR and specialists who decided to choose new specialty On the 2020-2021 call, it increased 14 percent over the previous year and 11 percent over the previous year.

In the 2019-2020 call, marked with the extension COVID-19The population resettlement rate increased by 13.5% compared to the previous year, but decreased 42 percent compared to the previous five years. The number of students and professionals redeployed was also down 12.7 percent compared to the call and 63 percent compared to the previous five.

MIR redistribution of family medicine

As in previous calls, Family and community medicine It represents the largest volume of MIR recycling this year. Specifically, they were 181 Primary care residents who have taken the MIR 2022 exam to choose a new major. On the previous call, 37 percent of all resignations were family-friendly.

intensive medicine It ranked second in abandonment areas, with 20 applicants (5 percent), while Internal Medicine It ranks third, with 16 MIR (4 percent).