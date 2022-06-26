June 26, 2022

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha congratulates the UCLM students who have graduated in the Social Sciences branch at the Cuenca Campus

Zera Pearson June 26, 2022 1 min read

The Director-General of Universities, Research and Innovation, Ricardo Cuevas, attended the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Social Sciences of Cuenca, which took place in the auditorium of the University of Cuenca’s campus, where the Director-General congratulated the students on the title they had received. It was achieved while wishing them “good luck” in the new phase that awaits them from now on. Ricardo Cuevas also thanked the university for its commitment to the social sciences, a branch of knowledge that, he said, is “essential to understanding and expressing ourselves as a society.” Graduated students belong to degrees and masters in business administration and management, law, labor relations and human resource development, dual degree in business administration, management and law, master’s degree in access to the legal profession, master’s degree in strategic business and marketing and master’s degree in tourism business.

