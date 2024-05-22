The former RBD manager involved in an alleged embezzlement scandal has spoken out on the ‘Soy Rebelde’ tour.

Click here to listen to the news.

What a successful and long-awaited return for RBD to the stage with him “I rebelde tour” At the end of 2023, the tour’s profits were involved in a scandal that ended Allegations of potential financial fraud From Guillermo Rosas, former manager of the band. The rose that He worked with a Mexican band As he returns to the stage, he finds himself at the center of this controversy afterward Rumors about money transfer related Successful concert series In Colombia, the United States, Brazil and Mexico, which witnessed their meeting at the end of 2023. Read here: The successful legacy of Omar Gilis, the king of vallenato who wrote more than a thousand songs It is reported that Rosas, as director, could have done so Manipulating the income generated from the tourwhich led to the emergence of A review To determine whether fraud has actually been committed.

The first response from one of the group members was from actress and singer Dulce Maria, who confirmed that “Like any company there were irregularities, we are in the audits and the irregularities actually came to light from the first audit, not gossip.”. Read also: Super Bowl: What are the worst halftime shows? Andres Tovar, Maite Perrone’s husband, also pointed out the dispute and noted that there was a “shortage” in the tour’s profits. “There is an audit process underway. They are reviewing the entire internal issue of the round and are also considering talking to the companies involved to look into the issue of resources,” he said. where are they? How much is it?’” Tovar said on the Mexican program “Ventaneando.” See also Christian de la Fuente has started recording a new movie in the United States

For this part, Rosas denied all accusations. Describing it as a “smear campaign.”

“By no means, at any time, nor is T6H entertainmentNeither Guillermo Rosas nor any employee of the company illegally transferred or used any type of funds from Soy Rebelde Tour. He also did not participate in any type of embezzlement, as some media suggested,” this is what was stated in the statement of the company responsible for organizing the tour, which was revealed by People magazine. Read also: Destination Sound: a tour to get to know Medellin through music “T6H realizes that The artist firm will also conduct audits of companies outside of T6H-Participate in income and tour management. And of course T6H He added, “He will cooperate in the required manner in all these operations.”