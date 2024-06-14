Alfredo Adami is arrested on charges of insulting a journalist

Famous Mexican actor Alfredo Adami He has once again been embroiled in controversy due to his strange style of expressing what he thinks without a filter.

The artist who participated in the fourth edition of the reality show “House of Celebrity” (Telemundo) was in the news again on Friday after being accused of verbally assaulting a journalist.

Nicknamed “The Golden Boy,” he also shared the event on his Instagram account. He stated in a video clip that he would remain without a phone for several hours, because he was sent to the “Toreto” Center for Administrative Punishments and Social Integration.

“I’m going to the temporary detention center called El Torito here in Mexico City. I have to spend six hours because I lied about my mother to a journalist The judge gave me six hours of detention. “So, now I have to voluntarily go and spend six hours in Toretto,” he said, laughing. “If they don’t hear from me in the morning, I won’t communicate until the afternoon. “I go like a recluse to Toretto.”

Clovis is already in Puerto Rico to celebrate Maribelli’s birthday Clovis proposes to Aleska with a unique proposal Maribelli was crowned Queen of Orgullo Boquerón 2024 Did Aleska earn the same amount as Maribelli in Celebrity House?

According to the entertainment portal TV Y Novelas, the journalist who was insulted is Gustavo Adolfo InfanteHe stated on the “Salat Al-Soul” program that the arrest was due to insulting him and his mother.

“It was because of the insults directed against my mother and the servant. They arrested him by order of the probation judge for not complying with the measures they imposed to continue attacking and insulting me and my mother,” said Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

The actor, who has a strong acting career, has been involved in various scandals that include fighting in the street to beating up other people.

During her time at “La Casa de los Famosos,” she initially caused controversy due to her disapproval of the Puerto Rican businesswoman. Maribelli. But then he showed himself to be one of its main advocates.