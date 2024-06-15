June 15, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Carlos Ponce offers his opinion on the love story of Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar

Carlos Ponce offers his opinion on the love story of Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar

Lane Skeldon June 15, 2024 2 min read

Carlos Ponce He added a touch of humor and commented on Instagram about the couple at the moment. “Well, in my personal opinion, I feel like what Angela and Christian Nodal are doing is their own business,” he said in a distinctly Mexican accent.

He also sent this advice to Pepe Aguilar, Nodal’s father-in-law: “Without Pepe Aguilar, you are on another level. You never had to access the Internet on… troll What I would have done in his place is I would have blown him up…” And that’s where the video ends.

This is not the first time that the Puerto Rican actor and presenter has posted a video on social media about Christian Nodal. In 2022, Nodal’s fans accused him of mocking the Mexican singer. Ponce imitated him, sporting tattoos and knot-dyed hair while singing his song “Bottella After the Bottle” and calling himself “Charlie Nodal”.

Ponce explained at the time that it was not a joke. “I’m a huge fan of Nodal, that’s why I know his songs, that’s why I dared to do this, that’s why I sang them with passion, and I keep them on my boat like Playlist. I wanted to tell you, I didn’t think about that HatersBut there were conflicting opinions and I did not like the misunderstanding.”

David Baker/Getty Images


If you don’t want to miss anything, subscribe for free here to the People en Español newsletter to stay up to date with everything your favorite celebrities are doing, the most shocking news and the latest in the world of fashion and beauty.

See also  Danna Paula had bad days due to illness before performing in Texas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

WWE Smackdown Report 6/14 – Randy Orton returns; Los Angeles Knight visits Logan Paul

June 15, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Alfredo Adami is arrested on charges of insulting a journalist

June 15, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

“They achieved it after about 4 years of persistence.”

June 14, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

Charles Barkley is retiring from television after 2024-25

June 15, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

NASA is causing horror by accidentally sending out a simulation of a space emergency

June 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The dramatic moment visitors to an American theme park got stuck

June 15, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

The only one-dollar L note that can be worth millions

June 15, 2024 Zera Pearson