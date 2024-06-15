Carlos Ponce offers his opinion on the love story of Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar

Carlos Ponce He added a touch of humor and commented on Instagram about the couple at the moment. “Well, in my personal opinion, I feel like what Angela and Christian Nodal are doing is their own business,” he said in a distinctly Mexican accent.

He also sent this advice to Pepe Aguilar, Nodal’s father-in-law: “Without Pepe Aguilar, you are on another level. You never had to access the Internet on… troll What I would have done in his place is I would have blown him up…” And that’s where the video ends.

This is not the first time that the Puerto Rican actor and presenter has posted a video on social media about Christian Nodal. In 2022, Nodal’s fans accused him of mocking the Mexican singer. Ponce imitated him, sporting tattoos and knot-dyed hair while singing his song “Bottella After the Bottle” and calling himself “Charlie Nodal”.

Ponce explained at the time that it was not a joke. “I’m a huge fan of Nodal, that’s why I know his songs, that’s why I dared to do this, that’s why I sang them with passion, and I keep them on my boat like Playlist. I wanted to tell you, I didn’t think about that HatersBut there were conflicting opinions and I did not like the misunderstanding.”

David Baker/Getty Images



If you don’t want to miss anything, subscribe for free here to the People en Español newsletter to stay up to date with everything your favorite celebrities are doing, the most shocking news and the latest in the world of fashion and beauty.