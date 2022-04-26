The epic night Lady D went out to celebrate with Freddie Mercury

One of the little-known stories about Lady Di It’s the night he went out to party Freddy Mercurysinger rock band British, what’s in. Perhaps the friendship they both had was due to the fact that they were rebels, they sought freedom to show who they were and broke the rules set by society or the royal family. This led them to live moments that left wonderful stories. The night they went to a gay bar might have been the most curious.

It was one night in 1988, when Princess Diana was 27 years old and she was with her actress friend Cleo RoxAt the comedian’s house Kenny Everett. There were also many characters from England’s culture and art, including Freddy. The owner of the house asked Mercury what his plans were to continue the night, to which he replied that he was going to a gay club called Royal Vauxhall Pub. There Mrs. De asked to go with them. All those present, with the exception of the chieftain of the Queen, thought it bad that Diana accompanied them because at that time she was a married woman and mother of William and Harry, and she was afraid of what public opinion might say if the truth were to be found out. “Come on, let the woman have some fun,” said Freddy, according to Ruckus.

So the singer came up with the idea that Mrs. Dee would go unnoticed by the paparazzi. In order for the Princess of Wales to come to the club, they dressed her in a military jacket, hat and dark aviator glasses, in this way she was able to enter the party undetected, where she drank white wine and beer.

“Once the adventure was complete, we all looked at each other, united in our triumphant quest. We did it! Going to the pub was not an exciting and fun day. ‘Nobody spotted us,’” Ruckus recalls. The next day, the princess sent the borrowed clothes to Everett’s house with a thank-you note. To the party group that says, “We should do it again.”

As said, this wasn’t the only time Mrs. Di went out in disguise to enjoy the nights. There have been several occasions where she has shared this type of night with her friend Freddie Mercury without anyone even recognizing her.