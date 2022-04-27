April 27, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

From the sofa, Salma Hayek captivated everyone by taking an adorable photo with her daughter

From the sofa, Salma Hayek captivated everyone by taking an adorable photo with her daughter

Lane Skeldon April 27, 2022 2 min read

Salma Hayek She is one of the most important artists, not only in Mexico but also internationally. It was recently announced that the Coatzacoalcos native will be joining the cast of the new Magic Mike movie with Channing Tatum. Both were arrested in London recording their first scenes.

Peaceful He will take on the role that would have been played by Thandwe Newton, who had to leave production according to a statement released Wednesday by Warner Bros Pictures studio, where details remain unknown. The tape was directed by Steven Soderbergh, who was actually responsible for the first one. For the second, Magic Mike XXl, he delegated the director’s role to Gregory Jacobs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The epic night Lady D went out to celebrate with Freddie Mercury

April 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Thanks to this product, Andrea Legarreta quit Hoy and didn’t care about anything | video

April 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Paulina Rubio’s touching message to her mother after she was diagnosed with cancer

April 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Delta Airlines will start paying its crew from the beginning of the boarding process

April 27, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

From the sofa, Salma Hayek captivated everyone by taking an adorable photo with her daughter

April 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

“Lionel Fernandez had a Lionel card”

April 26, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Renato Tapia: He gave me the courage to cry, to say I was a bad professional | Celtic Vigo | RMMD DTBN Video | Total Sports

April 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis