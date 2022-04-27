From the sofa, Salma Hayek captivated everyone by taking an adorable photo with her daughter

Salma Hayek She is one of the most important artists, not only in Mexico but also internationally. It was recently announced that the Coatzacoalcos native will be joining the cast of the new Magic Mike movie with Channing Tatum. Both were arrested in London recording their first scenes.

Peaceful He will take on the role that would have been played by Thandwe Newton, who had to leave production according to a statement released Wednesday by Warner Bros Pictures studio, where details remain unknown. The tape was directed by Steven Soderbergh, who was actually responsible for the first one. For the second, Magic Mike XXl, he delegated the director’s role to Gregory Jacobs.

On the 26th of April this year, Peaceful He posted a video of him dancing with the actor. “Happy Birthday Channing!!!! A pleasure to be around” was the sweetest greeting the Mexican left for him. Plus, in the past few hours, she also shared a photo session with her daughter Valentina and the following text: “What a wonderful early Mother’s Day gift. Love these beautiful pictures of nicobustos, and this special moment with Valentina. Thanks @voguemexico! “

St. Valentine’s day Asked what it was like when she and her mother Salma worked on the cover of this prestigious and well-known magazine, she replied very honestly: “I don’t know (laughs), we didn’t do much” together when we were taking pictures or in clothes.”

Let’s remember that in Mexico, Mother’s Day is celebrated on May 10. Spread Instagram Over 95,000 likes and 1,000 comments. “I can’t with all this beauty!!!!!” , “What a great shot!! I miss you guys!” and “I love this. Go St. Valentine’s day“They were just some of them.