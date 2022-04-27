Shakira, 45, shows off her perfect figure on social media

over the years Shakira She became one of the most decade-old Latin singers in the history of music on the continent. In addition, his artistic skills have allowed him to change his musical genre to continue his strength on the major music charts around the world. Few days ago he confirmed that at the age of 45, his talent is not only sound but his beauty as well.

Last week the singer of the song “Love her” Launch a new collaboration with ru alexander. name of the song “I congratulate you” Available on all digital music platforms. In the official video of the musical theme, the talent that the Colombian has to adapt to new musical styles is shown.

a few hours ago, Shakira Share on his profile to his official account Instagrama picture of her belongs behind the scenes “I congratulate you” Which left his followers dazzled. In it you can see the Colombian wearing a black outfit that not only shows off her gorgeous beauty but also shows off her gorgeous silhouette at the age of 45.

On the other hand, the couple Gerrard PiqueHe revealed a part of the routine he performs every day to look good at his age. For starters, the singer is under coach Anna Kaiser six days a week. Kaiser’s signature dance interval workouts (part of her AKT style) help Shakira build stamina so she can shine on stage.

“Shakira really focuses on the consistency of her workouts: strength, cardio, endurance, strength, flexibility, everything”She said Kaiser a fashion. 90-Minute Interval Dance Workout Combines Cardio, Strength and Vinyasa Flow “With few breaks”. “She makes some moves by herself, sculpting her buttocks.”Kaiser said. “Although it is very intense, it is still fun!”