April 27, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Shakira, 45, shows off her perfect figure on social media

Shakira, 45, shows off her perfect figure on social media

Lane Skeldon April 27, 2022 2 min read

over the years Shakira She became one of the most decade-old Latin singers in the history of music on the continent. In addition, his artistic skills have allowed him to change his musical genre to continue his strength on the major music charts around the world. Few days ago he confirmed that at the age of 45, his talent is not only sound but his beauty as well.

Last week the singer of the song “Love her” Launch a new collaboration with ru alexander. name of the song “I congratulate you” Available on all digital music platforms. In the official video of the musical theme, the talent that the Colombian has to adapt to new musical styles is shown.

See also  Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding dies of cancer at the age of 39
Threads

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

From the sofa, Salma Hayek captivated everyone by taking an adorable photo with her daughter

April 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The epic night Lady D went out to celebrate with Freddie Mercury

April 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Thanks to this product, Andrea Legarreta quit Hoy and didn’t care about anything | video

April 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Bezos raises the hornet’s nest suspicion of China and Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter

April 27, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Shakira, 45, shows off her perfect figure on social media

April 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Content of the Cuban-US Dialogue Revealed: Washington Offers Havana an Opportunity to Receive Visas

April 27, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

El Salvador defeats Belize and approaches the final ticket

April 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis