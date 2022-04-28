Juan Luis Guerra tests positive for COVID

Dominican singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerra has tested positive for COVID-19.

The artist that appeared last weekend – Full house – In Puerto Rico Coliseum, the result of a test carried out for the detection of the virus was announced through social networks.

Dear friends from Miami, I want to inform you this morning, because of Some discomfort in my bodyI decided to take a COVID test and the result came back positive, which is why we had to postpone the concert scheduled for Saturday 30th April at the FTX Arena. The new date will be Friday, May 13th. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. We look forward to seeing you and the party going!! Be well in the name of Jesus!! Big hug and blessings!!“, He expressed.

Caribbean Party at Juan Luis Guerra’s Concert in Choliseo

Pierluisi will not be in quarantine

After Guerra announced he had COVID-19, La Fortaleza’s press secretary, Sheila Angelero, told Primera Hora that Governor Pedro Pierluisi would not be in quarantine for coronavirus despite his direct contact with him.

massive concert Tweet embed! Thank you for giving us the music that has accompanied us over the years in so many moments with family and friends. Puerto Rico always welcomes you with open arms and ready to dance! #run out pic.twitter.com/ztJ1C5vgNj – Governor Pierluisi (GovPierluisi) April 24, 2022

Angleró noted in written statements that the CEO “has not been in contact with the person for more than 15 minutes and it is not a recommendation from the CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) that people in quarantine be vaccinated.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people familiar with COVID-19 vaccines (including boosters) and those who have contracted the disease in the past 90 days do not have to self-quarantine.

Instead, the organization emphasizes that even if they do not have to quarantine, contacts should “wear an appropriate mask when in the vicinity of others for 10 days from the date of their last close contact with a person with COVID-19. The date of the last close contact is considered Today is zero.

We also encourage you to get tested at least five days after you last had close contact with someone with COVID-19.

The CDC defines close contact as a person who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more in a 24-hour period.