April 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The unexpected decision made by Liliana Rodriguez, daughter of Jose Luis "El Puma" Rodriguez, one year after surgery

The unexpected decision made by Liliana Rodriguez, daughter of Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez, one year after surgery

Lane Skeldon April 28, 2022 2 min read

Liliana Rodriguez Murillo He turned 55 years old on April 26th. Both his mother, Lily Murillo, and his sister, Lilibeth, left him cute messages on the networks. It was not so on the part of his father, the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “Puma” Rodriguez, with whom he does not have a good relationship at the moment. However, Liliana He is happy and gets on with his life. A few days ago he was back on TV to make a special appearance on Telemundo Network and it was a success. The singer also showed some parts of the program “Mesa Caliente” on the networks.

there, Liliana Talk about how he felt before having the gastric sleeve operation: “Why does a woman who thinks she controls everything sabotage herself? She begins to become your worst enemy when, ‘Poor, no one loves you: Poor, your husband doesn’t love you; Poor thing, your father does not love and despise you in public… This gives you permission to overeat and leave you and leave you because you are poor.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Juan Luis Guerra tests positive for COVID

April 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Kim Kardashian testifies and causes uproar in ‘Blac Chyna’ trial

April 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Shakira, 45, shows off her perfect figure on social media

April 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

The unexpected decision made by Liliana Rodriguez, daughter of Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez, one year after surgery

April 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Grupo Firme Gives Concert at Necaxa Stadium and Chivas ‘Pay for It’

April 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

The eminent professor and health specialist Dr. Juan Villa Valdes – Official government website of the Ministry of Public Health of Cuba

April 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

US study says no one downloaded Chivo Wallet in 2022

April 28, 2022 Zera Pearson