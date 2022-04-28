The unexpected decision made by Liliana Rodriguez, daughter of Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez, one year after surgery

Liliana Rodriguez Murillo He turned 55 years old on April 26th. Both his mother, Lily Murillo, and his sister, Lilibeth, left him cute messages on the networks. It was not so on the part of his father, the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “Puma” Rodriguez, with whom he does not have a good relationship at the moment. However, Liliana He is happy and gets on with his life. A few days ago he was back on TV to make a special appearance on Telemundo Network and it was a success. The singer also showed some parts of the program “Mesa Caliente” on the networks.

there, Liliana Talk about how he felt before having the gastric sleeve operation: “Why does a woman who thinks she controls everything sabotage herself? She begins to become your worst enemy when, ‘Poor, no one loves you: Poor, your husband doesn’t love you; Poor thing, your father does not love and despise you in public… This gives you permission to overeat and leave you and leave you because you are poor.”

the eldest daughter American Lion He told me how he managed to get out of that difficult moment, and it was with God’s help: “Until you hit rock bottom and God says, ‘Hey, I love you, you have to love yourself as I love you, you are valuable to me. So a year ago I got up and said, You’re right. And I wanted more.”

A year after her surgery, Liliana revealed that she had made an unexpected decision: “I will never be overweight again.” And this is because he eats attentively: “The process of obesity has changed my life. It has changed 100%. I see things from another point of view, it is really quantity and quality. I don’t have to spend my hands eating much, I don’t drink much, now I exchange space for my stomach, now I eat Healthy food. I eat after a whole year, but I know what I’m eating, how much I’m eating and when I’m eating it, which is very important.”

Source: Instagram @lilianarodriguezmorillo

Finally, a daughter Jose Luis Rodriguez He said the only thing he regrets is that he’s never done it before: “I would have done it before, but one of them is full of taboo, because they’re going to cut a part of your stomach, but it’s just a sleeve. It’s the best thing I’ve done in my life after my daughter Galilea of ​​course. I’m lighter We weighed about 75 pounds (34 kg).”