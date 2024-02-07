February 7, 2024

Anna Brenda talks about Angelique Boyer and Sebastien Rulli's absence from their wedding

Anna Brenda talks about Angelique Boyer and Sebastien Rulli's absence from their wedding

February 7, 2024

Ana Brenda Contreras She responded in front of the cameras Wake up, America For statements Angelique Boyer And Sebastian Rollie They complained that they were not invited to their wedding. The two actors are friends of Contreras, but they did not accompany her on the day she swore eternal love to her. Zakaria Melhemwhich caught attention.

“Everyone started tagging me on the Internet and kicked me out,” the newlyweds said, laughing. “I think they said that as a joke. I've seen it everywhere.”

“They didn't invite us,” Boyer laughed to the press about Contreras' wedding. “I think she was angry,” Rowley added. Hence the controversy arose!

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images on YouTube

Anna Brenda confirmed that it was not a personal matter against them, on the contrary, she had a small wedding and some friends were removed from the guest list.

“Anyone who has been through a wedding knows how hard it can be. What more could I want! You don't know how many dear friends, co-workers, and people I love that I don't get to know.” [invitar] Because the place was intimate, and it was small, and that's how we wanted it.

Rodrigo Varela/WireImage

“I have a very big family,” the TV star said. For love without law, strain And Which is unforgivable. “I would have loved it, but it turned into a party for a thousand people.”

