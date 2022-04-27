Kim Kardashian testifies and causes uproar in ‘Blac Chyna’ trial

Los Angeles, USA

Kim Kardashian testified on Tuesday that she does not remember trying to kill the reality show that starred her brother Rob Kardashian and then-fiancé Blac Chyna. But he admitted that he was a student That Chyna Wasn’t On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ After hearing that Chyna abused her brother.

“I wouldn’t go into a toxic work environment,” Kardashian said of her refusal to work with Chyna. “On my own show, I have the strength to do so.”

Kardashian took the stand for an hour in a Los Angeles courtroom in a civil lawsuit in which Chyna alleges that Kardashian and three other members of her family defamed Chyna and convinced producers and E! Clear To cancel the derivative program, Rob and Sheena.

His testimony was mostly poor, with much of it spent saying “I don’t remember,” but since he was the biggest star to testify at a star-studded trial, he made a fuss as he walked from the gallery to the witness stand. He wears a dark gray striped suit with white sneakers. The moment he resigned, several reporters walked out of the courtroom to present their stories.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, showed Kardashian a series of text messages from late 2016 and early 2017 with Kardashian’s name attached.

anyways, Kardashian said she doesn’t remember sending it, Although he did not deny its potential legitimacy.

“I don’t remember the text messages I sent this morning,” Kardashian said.

In response to seeing a text exchange, a lengthy conversation with producer Bonim Murray’s production company, who produced both shows, Kardashian acknowledged that “That definitely sounds like something I’d say.”

In it, he expressed his anger that Chyna could still be cast for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” in which Chyna occasionally appeared alongside her own show.

“I think we should all take a break from filming at this point until we find out what’s going on. You won’t be on our showsaid the text. “So if you’re going to shoot with Rob and Chyna, you’re going to lose the Kardashian family and the Jenners.”

The texting exchange includes several seemingly damned claims about Chyna filming for her “her” show, but Kardashian insisted he was a tech freak.

“This is clearly dictated by the voice, as with everything I send such long text messages, and And Kardashian has at times seen it become “us” like.” “I would never refer to his show as ‘his own,’ I would say ‘The Rob Show’ because it’s a show from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

He added that the recipient, Amanda Weinstein, did not work on “Rob & Chyna.”

Kim Kardashian said the text exchange showed that she and her family had no power over what the producers and network ultimately decided about the shows.

“No one listens to us, no one respects us”, Says a text message.

What they were able to do was withhold their participation in the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” affair.

Kardashian testified, “As a member of the cast, I have the right to say we really need a break.”

Much of the trial is now on its seventh day, including testimony from Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner s Her sister Kylie Jenner over a fight between Chyna and Rob Kardashian on December 15, 2016, which led to the couple’s final separation and Cancel your program.

Ciani asked Kardashian if she had seen any injuries to her brother that day.

“I just remember the time when he was super excited, and everything was so blurry,” Kardashian said. “I remember it was very red, but I don’t remember anything very specific, it just looked swollen and red.”

When asked repeatedly if she instructed her sisters to tell executives and producers about the attack, which the lawsuit alleges, Kardashian said she didn’t remember doing it, eventually getting a little angry with Ciani but maintaining her composure.

“I know you want to change my answer,” Kardashian said. “I’ve asked the same question four times, I wish I had a better answer for you, but I don’t remember.”

When specifically asked if she’s ever asked Kylie Jenner to email about it, Kardashian replied, “I don’t control my sisters’ lives and I don’t have conversations with them before emailing.”

A video statement from Ryan Seacrest, the “American Idol” host who co-created “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” with Kris Jenner, was shown to the jury later Tuesday.

Seacrest said his role as executive producer on “Rob & Chyna” did not include any duties. He said his contract with the “Kardashians” automatically gave him the title of Any Show.

But he promoted the series even on his radio show.

When asked about her first impression of ChynaHe said, “He was bold and unforgettable“.

“Do bold, memorable people make good television?” Ciani asked him in the video.

“Sometimes yes and sometimes no. In the episode I watched, I should have thought yes.”

“Why?” Siani asked.

“Because I went to promote it,” Seacrest said.