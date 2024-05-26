The eldest daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made her acting debut in the musical The Lion King.

The young artist played the role of Simba during the show organized by Disney. Credits: @Garrett Says

North West10 year old daughter Kim kardashian And Kanye WestShe surprised audiences on Friday, May 24, with her acting debut on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. North played young Simba in the 30th anniversary live concert of The lion kinga special celebration of the famous animated film produced by Disney.

Wearing a bright yellow fur hoodie and a zip-up jacket that she paired with shorts and furry boots, North took the stage singing “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” in English).

North West plays Simba in the memorial musical of “The Lion King” coming soon to Disney+ (Image source Twitter)

In a viral video of the performance posted to X (formerly Twitter), North appears from behind a pile of backing sheets being carried by dancers to perform the song. After that, he walked across the stage and performed some dance moves alongside the dancers who were also wearing costumes.

The young actress was accompanied by her co-star on stage Jennifer HudsonWho played Nala. They both participated in a moving duet of the song “Esta noche es para amar” (“Can You Feel the Love Tonight”), which was originally performed by Elton JohnWhich became one of the highlights of the night.

Others on stage include Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Heather Headley, and Lebo M.

Kanye West was at the show with his son Saint, Chicago and Psalm (Credit: Twitter)

According to the specialized press, his performance was full of energy and enthusiasm, which delighted the audience. “North was radiant on stage. He looked like he was having a lot of fun and really got into the role,” a source told the magazine. the people.

Kim kardashian She didn’t miss her daughter’s performance and shared photos and stories on Instagram to commemorate the special moment. “North is so talented and I’m so proud of her.“he wrote in the post. star reality He also shared photos of congratulatory flowers sent by North’s great-grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, and others from Kris Jenner.

The concert will have a second date on May 25, and will later be included in the Disney+ platform catalog, accompanied by a special collection entitled “The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl,” according to a press release.

The concert, which will be held at the Hollywood Bowl, will have a second date on May 25. (Photo credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram)

This involvement by North West is not her first foray into show business and Hollywood. In march singer She made her debut at the Rolling Loud music festival Simultaneous translation “Talking,” a collaboration he did for his father’s new album with rapper Ty Dolla $ign.

On the other hand, last March, the 10-year-old girl announced the launch of her first music album, which is… Dropping out of primary school, Which is already in production. During a recent concert in Phoenix, Arizona, North hinted that his next project was scheduled to be released on March 8, 2024, but it was postponed and is not yet available on music platforms.

North West made her debut as a singer in April, as part of the collaboration between Kanye West and Dolla $ign for “Talking.” (Source: YouTube/@kanyewest)

This album aims to pay tribute to Dropping out of collegeKanye West’s first album, released in 2004, won him Grammy Awards in the categories of Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.

Although the name sounds ideal, some users have expressed their complaints about the bad influence it can have on young students. Translated as “dropping out of primary school”, criticism on social media focused on the “bad message” it represented, while others shouted not to “take it literally”. The truth is that the ambition of her upcoming work makes her an emerging artist worth following.