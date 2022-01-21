The decision to return face to face with BUAP will be the decision of each academic unit – El Sol de Puebla

students Merited Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP) They will return to Face-to-face lessons on different dates, Since the highest studies house decided that The boards of each academic unit set a return day.

Institute He had scheduled the start of a hybrid educational model on January 24, However, a few days ago, he announced that he would be postponing it until further notice due to the increase in positive cases of COVID-19. This caused many students to call for the cessation of activities and Demonstration at Ciudad Universitaria on the same dayTo demand the re-education of the eyes.

Today, the Foundation informed through its social networks that “the unit councils for schools and colleges They meet to set a safe return date The information will be available on the page or social network of each academic unit as the councils conclude their sessions.”

These colleges already have a date to return

College Communication sciences and chemical sciences They inform their students that the date of the interim return will be February 21.

For its part, the The Faculty of Languages ​​announced that it will resume its face-to-face activities on February 14, while Nursing, Law and Social Sciences will do so on the 24th of the same month.

the The Faculty of Biological Sciences announced this as of February 8 Their students will be able to resume field and lab practices in person, although these will not be mandatory, and those who decide not to attend will be able to ask their teachers to rate them virtually.

Other faculties including veterinary medicine, management, medicine and accounting They have announced that they will be making history soon. Return to the classroom face to face, otherwise they invite their students to virtual meetings to address the problem.