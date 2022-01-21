Who is Marcela Rios, Gabriel Borek’s new Minister of Justice?

The sociologist from York University in Canada has dedicated herself to the study of international development, governance and administration, public and comparative politics in Latin America, and gender studies. This allowed her to work for over 14 years at the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) as a Resident Assistant Representative and also to serve as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of Comunidad Mujer.

Rios also holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the United States and a Master’s degree in Social Sciences from the Latin American College of Social Sciences (FLACSO), where she also worked as a coordinator from 2005 to 2007. Close to Education has also been implemented as a teacher in universities Chile, Santiago and Diego Portales.

The social convergence activist has also been involved in politics throughout her career, since she was a member of the Presidential Advisory Committees for Pension Reform (2014-2015), against Conflicts of Interest, Abuse of Power and Corruption (2015) and Elections System Reform (2006).

full name: Marcela Ríos Tobar

date of Birth: December 14 1966

Omar: 55

Electoral headquarters municipality: noniwa

Graduate University: York University (Canada)

Job title/degree: Sociologist

Educational level: academic

Membership party: social closeness

