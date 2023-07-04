The dance of a talented Cuban girl is spreading on social networks

A talented Cuban girl’s dance has gone viral on social media after she was shown dancing to a soap opera theme song. Outstanding issues.

Amanda Oliveiraa petite and impressive dancer, which she uploaded to her Instagram profiles and Facebook A dance piece with the musical theme of the novel in the background and thousands of netizens have recognized his ability.

The girl of about eight or nine years old, who studies at the “Alejo Carpentier” Elementary Ballet School, in the Vedado neighborhood of Havana, has captured thousands of hearts on social networks where she constantly shares parts of rehearsals and official presentations with her audience. in the capital’s theaters.

“This girl has a unique future in dance. I can assure you! I was also a dancer and at her age I didn’t have half of her conditions, nor her passion, nor the quality of her movements. That girl is something very strange,” he recognized the netizen on Facebook.

Another wished her “It bodes a very good future for you as a dancer, keep going princess, God bless you”.

Another talent shocked social networks when Daniel Alejandro, a 10-year-old Cuban boy A resident of the municipality of Sierra de Cubitas, in Camaguey, was surprised to sing a part of the song “Jaque Mate” by Juanse Laverde, winner of La Voz Kids in 2018.

A little boy from Pinar del Rio Dozens of Cubans were impressed on social media after he sang “Living Legend” by Tekashi 6ix9ine and Lenir Misa from his home.

The boy – who turned 12 on April 10 – gave an emotional explanation for the heartbreak of the New York rapper and urban Cuban music singer, whose video was shot in the impoverished town of Viñales.

Jean-Manuel’s video was uploaded to Facebook by his mother, Liudmila Bernal, and has already collected about 200 comments. Likewise, it has been shared hundreds of times by people who have confirmed it The explanation made them cry.