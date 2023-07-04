“I was going crazy” | Listín Diario

In the midst of the happiness of reaching the final of the Telemundo reality show “La Casa de los Famosos 3”, physical He received the sad news of the deplorable health of his brother, businessman José Emmanuel Infante Honoret.

Two months after he was found out, the urban singer revealed Sunday on “Noche de Luz” that Jose Emmanuel, creator of Rompiendo Récords Music, has cancer.

“My brother has cancer. It was very powerful for me to go out and find this. I just went crazy when I found out,” La Maternista admitted.

“The first thing I did was go to Spain to be with my brother. I stayed there for 15 days… Since I left I haven’t stopped accompanying him. We haven’t stopped praying because medicine is doing its part, but I believe that for God nothing is impossible. We are fighting. It’s really wants to live.”

The actress also said it was “terrible” to come across a fact she had no clue about and that she immediately flew to Spain to be with her relative.

“This disease is a family disease. The body that afflicts it is his, but the disease is family and we are fighting.”

Finally, The Materialist, whose first name is Yameiry Ynfante Honoret, confirmed that she is confident that God will heal her brother and that he has recently shown improvement when standing and walking.