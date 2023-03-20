The community highlights his science and technology work at the XII Madrid es Ciencia Fair

Organized by the madri + d Knowledge Foundation of the Ministry of Education, Universities and Science, the regional government advertises talents in R + D + i, bringing the role of studies and innovation closer to citizens. In addition, thanks to the participation of schools, the initiative promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers among young people.

More than 50 colleges and institutes, nine universities, the seven Madrid Institutes for Advanced Studies (IMDEA), as well as various research centers, more than 30 companies and startups. Professionals have benefited from Marie Curie scholarships, and the first Spanish astronauts of the European Space Agency, Sarah García and Pablo Alvarez, and popular on social networks and doctor in particle physics, Javier Santaolalla, will also join.

Under the slogan Looking into the futureAudiences can share interactive experiences with robotics, drones, augmented reality, workshops or exhibitions, among others. The exhibition this year is based on three pillars: Ramon y Cajal yearAnd Basic science of climate And Deep Technology – Deep Sciencedeep science that contributes to citizenship with high development strategies.