Puerto Rican students achieve first place at the International Science and Engineering Fair – Metro Puerto Rico

Taliban from Residential Center of Educational Opportunities in Mayagüez (CROEM) were the finalists in the Puerto Rico Regional Mathematics Fairthe recognition that guarantees them passage to represent the island in International Science and Engineering Fair 2023.

It comes to Karina Miranda Cassiano And Ana Sophia Cabrera Isazawho together Edwin Benvenut Justinianand managed to make the team chosen to represent Puerto Rico at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, next May.

Likewise, students Javier Delgado PerezAnd Hidelberto Barreto LeBron And Derek Marrero Cuevas They were placed in the semi-finals.

“It is with great pride that the Mathematics program celebrates this competition, where our students submitted their projects. In fact, of the three students selected by the Department of Education to represent Puerto Rico, two are CROEMMilton Tomassini Del Toro, Director of the Foundation, noted.

“for any chromite It is a matter of great pride for us to know that our school continues to garner awards and excellence in teaching quality., with an academic curriculum run by the best teachers in the public education system. I am a CROEM alumnus and am proud to know these awards, which together with other students make our school number one in the country and in the AmericasLester Martinez-Lopez, who will be sworn in at the Pentagon.

The CROEM School, specializing in science, mathematics and technology, was founded by Ramón Claudio Tirado in 1968 and is located at the former US Army Air Force Radar Base at Cerro Las Mesas in Mayagüez where 250 students participate.