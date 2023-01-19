Places to study medicine at USAL: 15% increase

University of Salamanca Faculty of Medicine.

Next year the University of Salamanca (USAL) will offer a 15 percent more new entries In its medical school, an increase that responds to Unanimous agreement In the regional health board and asked the Ministry of Health.

The measure must be ratified by the USAL Board of Directors and will allow the center to go from 180 enrollments in the first year it introduced in 2022 to 207 for the 2023-2024 academic year “without having to modify the address checkmemory”.

Medical degree study plan at the University of Salamanca Renovated in 2022. It takes six courses, which are equivalent to 60 ECTS credits per year, to complete 360 ​​ECTS across the entire degree, of which 60 as moderated practices.

Likewise, it has recognized Level 3 of the European Qualification Framework for Higher Education (Meces) corresponding to the Master’s degree. On the other hand, the “direct” link of the center is with the Biomedical Research Institute (IBSAL), the Cancer Research Center and the Institute of Neurosciences of Castilla and Leon “enhances his training offer With research activity at the international level,” USAL noted.

What is the history of medical school?

The Faculty of Medicine is located on the Miguel de Unamuno campus. The subject of multiple interventions in recent yearsThese include adapting and redistributing laboratories, improving access to classrooms and common areas, improving ceilings and refurbishing the autopsy room and mortuary.

Also, the University of Salamanca has created new museum spaces that house a collection of anatomical wax models and about 200 microscopes recently donated by Professor Eliseo Carrascal.