The commission will officially call Trump to testify under oath on January 6

Trump will be called to testify before the commission on January 6 6:22

(CNN) –– On January 6, 2021, the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the attack on the US capital announced this Friday that it had officially issued a subpoena to former President Donald Trump to testify. Precisely, it portrays him as the central figure in a multi-step plan to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The committee issued the subpoena to try to compel Trump to testify under oath and produce documents. In that way, he ordered the former president to provide the documents before November 4th and to testify on or after November 14th for one or more days. Unlike previous subpoena notices, the commission has released the entire notice it sent to Trump, along with the documents it sought.

“We recognize that the subpoena against the former president is a significant and historic action. We do not take this action lightly,” the commission wrote in a letter accompanying the subpoena.

What is the Commission asking for?

In its subpoena, the commission demands that Trump turn over any communications sent or received between November 3, 2020 and January 20, 2021. Plan to cancel 2020 elections.

In addition, the committee indicated that Trump wanted to testify about contacts with several individuals, including those on the same list, who exercised their Fifth Amendment rights when the commission questioned their dealings with the former president.

The most recent public hearing by the House of Representatives, In which its members voted to quote itThe final argument before the midterm elections was that Trump was at the center of a multi-step plan to try to nullify the 2020 presidential election.

“It’s our duty to get Donald Trump’s testimony,” the committee’s chairman, Democratic Representative Penny Thompson of Mississippi, said before the subpoena vote during the hearing.

Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, the commission’s vice chairwoman, said during the hearing that seeking Trump’s sworn testimony was a “critical task” because many witnesses close to the former president invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. His connections to Trump.

“We’re forced to seek answers directly from the man who ran this whole thing,” Cheney said of Trump.

Trump has not made it clear whether he will comply with the subpoena

While it’s not yet clear whether Trump will comply with the move, the move sets a precedent and makes it clear that the team investigating the insurgency wants to get information directly from him.

“As demonstrated in our investigations, we have gathered abundant evidence that you personally planned and oversaw the nullification of the 2020 presidential election and the prevention of a peaceful transition of power,” the commission wrote in its letter.

The panel is summarizing elements Trump presented during his hearings to show why it believes Trump “personally orchestrated and oversaw” the scheme.

Trump and his legal team have discussed how to respond to the subpoena, a source familiar with the situation told CNN. He further stressed that no firm decision has been taken yet. Trump has selected attorneys Harmeet Dhillon and Jim Trusty to respond to the subpoena.

On October 13, the Commission Voted during the public hearing in favor Trump should be called to testify. In response, the former president posted a lengthy letter on the social network Truth Social in which he criticized the group. However, he did not clarify whether he would comply with the subpoena. The former president recently shared a Fox story on Truth Social in which he said he “loves the idea of ​​testifying.” However, he could challenge the subpoena in court, and that legal battle would outlast the commission’s tenure.