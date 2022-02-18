The College of Chemical Sciences organizes the “Chemistry Through the Senses” Conference

Within the framework of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science celebrated in February and International Women’s Day celebrated in March, the Faculty of Chemical Sciences (FCQ) of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi (UASLP) and the “Chemistry Through the Senses” conference will hold activities such as conferences Discussions, exhibition of experiments and publication of information capsules on the Internet.

The foregoing was mentioned by the director Dr. Alma Gabriela Palestino Escobedo, who invited the university community and the public to review the materials during the months of February and March through her Facebook page https://www.facebook. com/uaslp.fcq or on her YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/FacultaddeCienciasQuímicas

He explained that videos made by FCQ authorities, and some reviews by researchers or professors with the idea that girls and students know a little more about the kind of science that is being developed in college, will be included, he explained. On Monday, the capsules will be streamed online – through March 9 – featuring girls and teens aged 5 to 15 with their opinions on science and the senses.

While capsules will be released on Tuesday for undergraduate students where they will talk about their experiences in the laboratories and in the areas of research in which they work. On Wednesdays, it will be the turn of graduate students with specific subjects such as food science, engineering, health, etc.

There will be a competition called “Favorite Scientist” where the student community will choose a scientist for each undergraduate program taught at FCQ and the selected scholars or professors will be recognized. On Saturday, March 5, an exhibition of experiments in laboratories will be held, in which girls from different primary schools will participate.

In conclusion, Palestino Escobedo thanked the participation and leadership of teacher Aida Cruces, who is part of the organizing committee along with the “very enthusiastic” young teachers and researchers, who prepared this entire program that we are going to present to you.