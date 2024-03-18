The Cabildo of Gran Canaria gives its awards to four researchers from ULPGC| ULPGC

Marisol Izquierdo and Antonio Fernandez were named foster children, while María de los Reyes Hernandez and Antonio Gomez Gutor received the Can de las Ciencias award.

The Alfredo Kraus Hall hosted in the capital of Gran Canaria on Friday, March 15th Code of Honor and Institutional Excellence of the Cabildo of Gran CanariaDuring which four researchers from ULPGC University were honored. Marisol Izquierdo and Antonio Fernandez She is named the island's daughter and adopted son Maria de los Reyes Hernandez and Antonio Gomez Gutor They were honored with two Can de las Ciencias awards.

Antonio Jesus Fernandez Rodriguez (Adopted son of Gran Canaria) born on the island of La Palma, by veterinarian Antonio Fernandez, Former Director of the University Institute for Animal Health and Food Safety At ULPGC and president emeritus of the College of Veterinarians of Las Palmas, he is among the best researchers in the world, according to Stanford University. Canary Islands Research Award 2008, a member of the global network of collaborating centers of the World Organization for Animal Health. His work, some of which was published in the prestigious journal Nature, supported the European Parliament's decision to stop the use of sonar in the Canary Islands, which has become an international reference. for him Cetacean Research Group He was a global communications leader, held conferences on five continents, and always highlighted his status as a veterinarian and canary. For all these reasons, he deserves this honor.

Maria Soledad (Marisol) Izquierdo Lopez (Adopted daughter of Gran Canaria) was born in Madrid Vice Rector for Research and TransferProfessor at the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in the field of zoological knowledge. She received her PhD in Fisheries Science from the University of Tokyo Director of the Canary Institute of Marine Sciences. He was awarded the best doctoral thesis in the Canary Islands and the best research team in the ULPGC. Corresponding Member of the Royal Academy of Medicine Former Director of the Subcommittee on Fishes of the International Union of Nutritional Sciences (UNESCO). She is an adopted daughter of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and her research focuses on sustainable aquaculture development. For her work as an outstanding educator and researcher in marine ecology, the genetic study of arable species and her involvement in improving our seas, she is deserving of this honor.

Antonio Gomez Gutor (Science Box) He was a professor at the General University of Chemical Technology. He was a strong advocate for the establishment of the ULPGC, training a large portion of our island's engineers, Becomes professor emeritus. He devoted much of his research to desalinating seawater. In recent decades, his strong advocacy for environmental protection has led him to research renewable energies, becoming a reference in research on the application of hydrogen as clean energy. He was Hemac is the project coordinator To provide the Atlantic Macaronesian region with a multi-year plan to work on hydrogen production and storage technology. For his contribution to research on the application of green hydrogen as a factor for cooperation and development between continents, he deserves this honour.

Maria de los Reyes (Mayi) Hernandez Socorro (Science Box). Professor of Art History at ULPGC, she has been part of several scientific committees organizing conferences. He is the representative of the ULPGC on the Insular Historical Heritage Committee of the Cabildo of Gran Canaria and a member of the Historic Heritage Council of the Canary Islands. got Vieira and Clavijo Research Award (1990) And the Special Prize for Relations between the Canary Islands and the United States (1995). She has been the favorite daughter of the city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria since June 2010. Technical advisor to various scientific, cultural and economic entities and publications. He organized and curated the exhibition “Art, Devotion and Tradition: The Portrait of Pino Di Tiro”. He has published 11 books, 54 book chapters, 39 articles, and 31 various publications.

Elena Acosta, favorite daughter of Gran Canaria

The recent Honorary Doctor of the ULPGC and former Director of Casa de Colón, Elena Acosta, was also highlighted as Favorite Daughter of Gran Canaria. Thus, the Al Jazeera Foundation realized its great participation in the cultural field of the island and transformed the museum into a global research reference.

