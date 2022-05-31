Mazatlan will host the International Science Fair – El Sol de Mazatlán

Mazatlan, Sen. – attended by more than two thousand participants from about 60 countries, Mazatlan will host ESI International Science Fairpromoted by the Postgraduate Technological Institute of Sinaloa and the National Network of Youth Activities in Science and Technology, in October 2023.

It is a program that is part of the International Movement for Scientific and Technical Recreation (MILSET), the purpose of which is to develop scientific culture among young people by developing Science and Technology Programs.

You can read: CIP Playa Espíritu contributes 61 million pesos to the Santa Maria Dam

Among the activities, there will be science and technology fairs, science camps, conferences, and a NASA pavilion, among other high-quality actions.

After a meeting with the science fair coordination members, the Undersecretary for Tourism Promotion and Employment, Estrella Palacios Dominguez, commented that during this international event, they will have the opportunity to showcase Sinaloa, Mazatlan and the Magical Peoples, in addition to presenting the entity’s culture and gastronomy.

“It is important to mention that we need to prepare ourselves, because we will have people from all over the world and it is an opportunity to show who we are. We must all organize ourselves in the city, hotel owners, restaurants, municipal bodies, etc. to serve the tourists who visit us from October 21 to 27, 2023 “ expression.

He noted that the Sinaloa government, through the Ministry of Tourism, will provide all support in the field of promotion and logistics.

The venue will be the convention center, with nearly 2,000 participants, from 60 or more countries affiliated with Milset, represented by 420 projects, with an impact on nearly 5 million people worldwide.

win the headquarters

The remarkable Milset event is organized in the country that received it, after being evaluated by its Executive Office; In 2023 it will be up to Mazatlan, having competed first against other nations and then internally in Mexico against La Paz, BCS; Acapulco, Guerrero and Yucatan.

The international movement was founded in Quebec, Canada in 1987, during the First International Science Fair, and currently maintains an NGO standing at UNESCO advisory meetings, as well as being a member of the United Nations Social and Economic Advisory Board.