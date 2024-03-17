Countries with the lowest levels of mental health in the world

the American organization Sapien Labs I recently published a report on the state of mental health in the world.

This is a list of countries that have the lowest levels of mental health among their populations around the world.

According to Sabin Laboratories Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) It assesses an individual's cognitive and emotional abilities throughout their life, providing a comprehensive measure of mental well-being.

The list shows that the countries with the highest levels of this indicator are: dominican republic (91), Sri Lanka (89) And Tanzania (88).

Psychological health iStock

At the Latin American level, the results were positive Panama (85), Venezuela and El Salvador (83), Costa Rica and Uruguay (81); And Puerto Rico and Honduras (80). Colombia He achieved an index of 77, as he did Peru.

On the contrary, it was the countries that obtained the lowest results Uzbekistan (48), United kingdom (49) And South Africa (fifty).

“Mental health remained at low levels after the pandemic, again with no sign of a return to pre-pandemic levels. In 2023, both globally and at the level of individual countries, MHQ scores have remained largely unchanged since 2021 and 2022, after a sharp decline during the pandemic years.Sapien Labs said in its findings.

Furthermore, the study reveals that younger generations, especially those under the age of 35, have experienced the most severe deterioration in mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. While those over 65 years old remained the same.

