The best beer in the world 2022: which won the World Beer Cup this year

Brewers Association (BA) announced what 2022 World Beer Cup Winners Where the world’s best commercial beers are awarded.

After a two-year hiatus, the biggest competition to date, 10,542 entries were included from 2,493 breweries representing 57 countries.

103 categories of beer styles are categorized cWith the opportunity to get gold, silver and bronze in each.

The best beer in the world

American wheat beer: Scythe from Cherry Street Brewpub – Halcyon, United States.

American style beer: Tremor California Light Lager from Seismic Brewing Co. , United State.

Amber lager american style: Ziegler of MadTree Brewing Co. , United States of America.

Hopi beer: Italian Pilsner from Ponderosa Brewing, United States.

American-style pilsner: Deguito from Pizza Port Pricey Ranch, United States.

Bohemian style pilsner: Over the ivy from Confluence Brewing Co. , United State.

German-style pilsner: ABK Pils of ABK Betriebsgesellschaft der Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren, Germany.

International Pilsner or International Beer: Warehouse Lager from Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. , United State.

Belgian American style beer: Brother Harker Batterspear of Belgian-American-style beer, United States, United States.

English beer: Sunshine Blonde from LazyG Brewhouse, United States.

American style amber/red beer: Amber Ale of Rebellion Brewing Co. , Canada.

American-style black beer or American-style stout: Black bucket from Kinnegar Brewing, Ireland.

pale american style: Mount Figueroa mosaic from Figueroa Mountains Brewing Company – Santa Barbara, United States.

Pale International Beer: Hi, LA from Highland Park Brewery, United States.

American style strong pale ale: California lounge chair from Kern River Brewing Company – The Backyard, US.

American Indian style pale ale: Hop fu! From North Park Beer Co. , United State.

India juicy pale or hazy: Rhymes Like Dimes by Xül Beer Co., United States.

Belgian strong beer: Anosteké Blonde from Brasserie du Pays Flamand, France.

Helles Munich Style: Meanwhile, the wages of a brewery company at the same time, the United States.

Strong stout aged in wood and in barrels: Ruckus of Melvin Brewing, United States.

Chili beer: Welcome! Jalapeno Cream Ale from Ouga Brewing Company, USA.

Chocolate beer: Chocolate stout from Fort Myers Brewing Co. , United State.

coffee beer: Gusto Crema Coffee Ale from Georgetown Brewing Co. , United State.

The countries with the most awards were: The United States with 252, Canada with 14 and Germany with 11.

In this edition of the World Beer Cup, Colombia won its first prize with Pola Del Pub For his participation in the “Saison Con Miel” special season.

The beer was evaluated by an elite panel of 226 judges from 28 countries. TheThe awards were presented last Thursday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The Brewers Association is an association representing more than 5,600 American breweries dedicated to small and independent brewers.

