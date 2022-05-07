Viral video | He interviewed Googlers to find out what they studied and the answers were surprising | Widely

One of the largest companies in the world is The Google, a company founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin. This time a video was posted on tik tok Numerous reactions were generated after a young woman named Adrid, an employee of Alphabet Inc. Multinational, interviews her colleagues to find out what jobs they studied to be considered. The The video is spreading fast for different answers.

“You always ask me the question, so I went to ask the Googlers what they studied to get into Google,” It reads in the description of the video uploaded by Adri, who has previously uploaded content about what his work at company And day after day.

However, thousands of its followers wanted to know more about what profession to study to be part of the American company that was founded in September 1998, whose main product is a search engine created by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, according to the portal definition of.

Thus, Tiktoker “grabbed” seven of his comrades to illustrate this concern. He was the first to interview Ricky, who studied international business at the Rotterdam School of Management. Then he went on to work with a colleague from Los Andes University, Columbia. It integrates design personnel.

She also asked her colleague who studied English literature at the University of California, USA. Boomingly concluding, Adre revealed that he studied business science at Pompeu Fabra University, Barcelona.

The video was uploaded on March 5, and since its publication, the clip has garnered 4.4 million views and 478 thousand likes. In this way, his followers were satisfied that they finally got rid of doubts, and besides, they discovered that there is a whole world of jobs in Google.

What is Google for the world?

Google is the most famous website in the world and the most used search engine worldwide. It is a subsidiary organization of the American multinational Alphabet Inc, which revolves around the company’s popular search engine.

How can I get a job at Google?

One can apply for jobs in The Google directly through the website of The Google. It’s simple: enter the field of your choice, add your location, and finally add the skills and experience relevant to the job you’re looking for. The Google It will filter jobs according to your specific preferences; All you have to do is apply and select a location blog.intershala.com.

What are the requirements to work at Google?

expertise

The Google The multinational team values ​​and appreciates the candidate’s expertise in the field they will develop.

Analytical ability

If you want to work at Google, you must be curious, able to solve problems and rationalize others effectively. You also have to work under pressure and come up with creative solutions.

Leadership

The profile of the person that Google searches for is a professional who is convinced of his work, who can lead a team to success: who is the real leader.

culture in values

Those interested in working at Google must, above all, be people of integrity, know how to work in a team and strive not only for their own benefit, but also for the benefit of their colleagues and the interest of the company.

How much do people who work at Google get paid?

by location mott.peciting a Glassdoor study picked up by The Wall Street Journal, engineers at The Google They have an average base salary of $128.34 per year, or roughly $10.70 per month. This first place is partly due to a 10% salary increase for all company employees The Google They had it last year.

Is it difficult to get a job at Google?

Getting a job at Google is rather difficult due to the quality standards and the large number of applications they receive each year. For example, the INC reports that Google receives 2 million job applications annually, making it more competitive than Harvard, the website reports. Careersidekick.com.

Is it worth working with Google?

Google ranked the best places to work in the United States in the 2019 annual lists from Glassdoor and Fortune. The innovative company is known for its amazing employee benefits and the opportunity to work on endless creative projects that touch the lives of millions. empireresume.com.

What do I need to study to get a job at Google?

A degree in computer science, information systems, or information technology will help you land the job, while data scientists need an advanced degree in a quantitative field, such as statistics or operations research, the website emphasizes. noodle.com.

Does Google Hire Employees Without Certification?

Like other professional certifications, Google says no degree or previous experience is required. In fact, 61% of enrolled students do not have a four-year degree. This certification could be an ideal launching pad for a career in IT, the site reports. analyticsindiamag.com.

Does Google allow you to work from home?

by location mercurynews.comGoogle said workers can request to work remotely or move the entire location, adding that it has approved about 85% of such requests from employees worldwide since June, with about 14,000 workers gaining approval.

Do Jobs at Google Pay Well?

The average Google employee earns an annual salary of $147,426 per year, but different jobs can fetch vastly different salaries. The website says that some of the highest paying Google job titles are research scientist, software engineer, user experience researcher, and data scientist. zippia.com.

How much does a Google worker earn per month?

The Workers From Spanish subsidiaries FacebookAnd NetflixAnd The GoogleAnd TwitterAnd manzana s Microsoft They earn on average between €131,000 and €205,000 gross per year, i.e. between €10,900 and €17,000 total per year. Month (in 12 annual payments), apart from social fees, the portal sets Country.

How much does a Google intern earn?

by location eleconomista.esand collect data from Fortune provided by the Glassdoor recruitment portal, and New Interns Entering Google Get Paid About $5800 a montha salary that could rise to $6,700 if they were professional software engineers.

What is a viral video?

that viral video It is a video that has become popular after many people share it on the internet through social networks, online services or specialized websites like YouTube.

The reason for sharing it is that it provokes anger and influences the viewers who watch it and motivates them to spread it among all their acquaintances, and those in turn with their close circles and so on until it reaches millions of views.

Viral video can contain different types of content, ranging from humorous to tragic, and although in some cases it can harm allergies, it can reach a large number of views in a short time.

How many views does it take for a video to go viral?

“For a video to be considered viral, it must be distributed widely on the web and reach a large number of views in a short time. There is no exact measure of the number of views a video should be considered viral, but Business Insider has made an article about it. Starting with the first million views. explain moneyinimage.com.