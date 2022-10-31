The Amazing European Worker Who Would Help Chivas Recruit Eduardo Modo Aguirre

Guadalajara has shown an interest in adding the Santos striker to their ranks at Clausura 2023.

Chivas continues to analyze several points to continue the restructuring, for which Fernando Hierro He is investing all his attention in closing the new head coach as soon as possible who will lead the herd in Clausura 2023; However, alsoHe is well informed regarding the matter of reinforcements.

One of the options mentioned recently is Santos Laguna striker, Eduardo Aguirre, The player who was already wanted by Guadalajara in the previous transfer markets, so he could be there now A factor that could facilitate negotiations for the Warriors striker and could come from Europe.

The jigsaw can become clearer to the herd because the attacker is out of the lake’s core forces, Santiago Muñoz, about to return to Mexican football After what Newcastle United did not make the purchase option viable for youngsters A striker, so coach Lalo Ventanes will have another option to attack him.

A few weeks ago, Chivas’ interest in Foolishespecially For being one of the players Ricardo Pelaez wanted to bring To Guadalajara for next semester, so In the fold, they are contemplating the possibility of abandoning Christian Calderon’s letter to reduce the cost of the 24-year-old striker.

What is known about Chivas prep season?

the herd Report will be submitted on November 14 for medical and physical examinations; However, they did not release more details about the pre-season venue; However, in early December planned Small tour of Spain to face Getafe and Athletic BilbaoLater, he returned to Mexico to play the Sky Cup.

