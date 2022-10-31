“A draw against a weak team”

2022-10-31
Selection Honduras drew 0-0 on Sunday against its Saudi counterpart. In a friendly match held at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
H closed this way October round. The results were a loss for Qatar and a draw with Al Arabiya.
Conclusions and relevant data after Honduras’ friendly match against Qatar and Arabia
The draw between Karacho and the Arabs provoked a harsh reaction from the fans of the local team, who were very upset with the performance of their national team.
“A draw with weak teams, reserve matches, and a draw with Honduras who plays with 9 players. I feel sorry for those who are passionate about our team,” reads one of the many negative comments.
“If this is with Honduras, what are we going to do with this team?” Let’s remember that the team led by Diego Vazquez played with ten men for more than 60 minutes after Chino Lopez was sent off in the 45th minute.
Diego Vazquez can be certified as president of the Honduran national team until 2026
At the end of the match, Edwin Solano and Vazquez himself will be sent off. The match ended at 90 + 9 and the 2022 team ended in a draw.
Other criticisms from Arabs for their choice
“A real crisis in the attack!! But by God, I am not surprised, because the reason is the large number of foreigners in the league. National team players are chosen just because they are, not because they are the best.”
“Our team is unsuccessful, yes, it’s a match with a team ranked 80, and we are in 52nd place. Come and don’t play the World Cup.”
The Saudi national team will face in Group C along with Mexico, Argentina and Poland. These three countries were attentive to the game and thus reacted.
