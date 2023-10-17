The amazing development and physical change of Amy Muniz, the daughter of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

The passage of years always reaches and suddenly sweeps everyone away, Leaving youth behind, entering adulthood, and reaching old age. Those wrinkles and crow’s feet that don’t actually mean the reality of aging; Having lived a full life or trying to.

Just as we watch our parents and those who were once TV stars grow up, so do weCelebrity kids pop like popcorn and stop being kids to become young adults.. From those who have remained unknown all their lives and decided to go public, to those who have remained anonymous, to those who have been in the media since they were very young, they all arouse interest.

Twins Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Amy Annabelle and Maximilian David Anthony (15 years old) have chosen different paths when it comes to their public appearances.. While Max decided to disappear, Emme takes control and enters and leaves the show when she feels like itfrom appearing on stage with his mother at the Super Bowl or on tour, to disappearing from the map and sharing time with his half-siblings (Ben Affleck’s children).

Amy and Jennifer Lopez Celebrity Finder / Power Griffin // Getty Images

With both casual and completely sporty looks, we see the amazing transformation that Emme has undergone. As he inches closer to adulthood, it’s impossible not to draw a parallel with his father Marc Anthony, who recently became a father for the sixth time. But if for some reason Amy’s style has evolved and become her great tool for self-expression, it’s because she has come out as non-binary., to become a representative of the LGTBIQ+ group. It was last year, in the middle of a concert, that a girl from the Bronx introduced her son and invited him up on stage, introducing him with neutral pronouns.