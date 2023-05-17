The 5 most common mistakes when charging your iPhone

Is your iPhone not charging as it should? If this is the case for you, you are probably making several common mistakes when recharging your device. As a user, you should keep in mind that the quality of the battery will decrease as you use it. This means that over time, the extension will not have the same 100% charge capacity as when you purchased it, since its lifespan will be reduced so that it will not last even a full day.

Therefore, it is important that you can maximize its functionality, and avoid the following errors when charging your iPhone, according to the official Apple website.

Battery drain completely

Previously, allowing a charge to be fully depleted until shutdown was thought to be a useful habit; However, it is one of the most harmful practices.

The company claims that when this happens it affects the extension’s duty cycle, causing the system to crash and reducing battery life.

Let the device warm up

It’s no secret that iPhones and any other smartphone can get hot when running heavy apps or games that interfere with the device’s performance.

In fact, it’s a huge inconvenience if the phone is charging at the same time these “apps” are being used, because the phone’s temperature will rise due to stress. This situation is not at all beneficial for the battery life and its proper operation in the long run. On the other hand, it should also be avoided exposing it to direct sunlight, or placing it on surfaces that can retain heat from it, as this contributes to damaging performance.

Do not remove the protective cover

While it is true that silicone covers help keep the phone protected, avoiding bumps and damage to its structure, not removing them when charging can cause more damage than can be avoided. As strange as it may sound, this bad habit only causes the device to retain heat when it receives power, so it is best to keep it uncovered and in a cool place so that it does not overheat.

Use public chargers

This suggestion may be one of the most obvious mistakes, remember that no other accessory can maintain longer battery life than the original charger.

However, in emergency situations or sometimes high prices of these spare parts, charging your iPhone with the corresponding charger can be a hindrance if damaged or forgotten. To avoid these “headaches”, it is suggested that you also take special care of the charging cable to ensure its use, such as keeping it in its own case and protecting the cable from possible exposures that could deteriorate its condition.

Do not update the iPhone

According to Apple, the duration and capacity of the battery depends not only on its physical care, but also on the operating system update. Ideally, the phone should always be with the latest version of iOS, because developers are always improving functionality and device features, including tech support that can help the stack support stack performance.