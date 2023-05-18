Even today JetBlue is offering up to a $600 max on flights and stays at destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico

Airlines JetBlue is promoting a $600 maximum discount through Tuesday, May 16 On tour packages, hotel accommodation or cruises to destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico.

The company markets which is headquartered in New York Discounts on summer packages from last week.

The five-day promotion ends todayAccording to a “newsletter” sent to this medium via e-mail.

Some packages are all inclusive, which means it includes round-trip ticket, hotel accommodation; Breakfast, lunch, dinner and alcoholic beverages.

Among the destinations you can choose from: Barbados, Bahamas, Aruba, Curacao, Dominican Republic and Jamaica. In Mexico, you can choose Isla Mujeres, CancunLos Cabos and the Riviera Maya, among others.

Offers apply to Flights and cruises between May 24 and March 31, 2024.

but, JetBlue’s new offerings require a specific investment of money To apply a symbol.

Interested parties must confirm the corresponding promotion code through the JetBlue website.

For example, for purchases of $1,000, you can get a code to save $50; If you invest $3,500, you will receive a $200 discount with the code. In the event of a $6,000 purchase, the company will give you a $400 credit. To receive the maximum deduction, which is $600, you must invest $7,500.

