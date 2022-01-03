Most Viewed | Elon Musk will “immediately” fire Tesla managers who do not comply with these three indicators

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at an event near Berlin. (Image: PATRICK PLEUL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

This article was originally published on Yahoo in Spanish at: November 2021 When the story went viral on social media. We show it again to our users because it was one of the Most viewed stories And comment on our site throughout 2021.

In filtered emails, Elon Musk, CEO of TeslaHe warned that he would “immediately” fire Tesla managers who did not comply with three direct instructions upon receiving an order from him.

Musk is also known as Spontaneity on TwitterHe used to write mass emails signed by his first name, in a personal but assertive tone, short letters and transcripts to all of his employees.

CNBC He had access to two of those emails sent in early October. In the first, Musk talks about workers who listen to music during working hours, and in the second, a little more authoritarian, he reminds everyone who the CEO of Tesla is.

“I just wanted to say that I am very supportive of listening to factory music, as well as any little touches that make work more enjoyable. A colleague just sent me a note asking if we can get a headset to listen to music so the other ear can hear the security issues This sounds good to me,” he wrote in the October 3 email.

The SpaceX founder also added that the background music from his speakers also sounds “fantastic as long as there is reasonable agreement among his colleagues regarding the musical choices.”

“If there are other things that you think would make your day better, please let me know. I am really interested if they want to come to work every day!” concluded the first email.

You may also like:

Tesla Model X 90D (Getty Images)

Whoever does not comply with these three indicators will be fired immediately

Continue reading the story

In the second leaked email, Musk reminded his Tesla managers that he only allows three actions when making direct orders: respond with an explanation of why his proposal should be reconsidered, request further clarification, or execute.

Under “Please Consider,” the Executive has listed these options.

“Send me an email to explain why something I said was wrong. Sometimes I’m wrong! Please ask for more clarification if what I have said is ambiguous. Implement the instructions,” the statement read on October 4.

From this last email, he highlighted the final warning: “If none of the above is implemented, the manager will be asked to resign immediately. Thank you, Elon.”

More emails in context

According to the review CNBCAt the time of writing my email, Tesla just announced record sales in the third quarter Despite supply chain pressures and, above all, the lack of chips.

Around this time, the electric car company also released a long-awaited “Full Autonomous Driving Beta” button, allowing Tesla owners to sign up for utility programs that can be tested on public roads.

On October 4, Tesla lost a major case in federal court in San Francisco when a jury decided it should pay a former employee, Owen Diaz, About $137 million for working in a “racially hostile” environment During his time at the automobile plant in Fremont, California.

CNBC See other emails Musk has sent out in recent months, including words of encouragement to employees working at the new Berlin plant, and a call from an analyst suggesting Tesla shares could reach $3,000 per share.

Video | A car deliberately crashes and returns to threaten and threaten the driver