More stores in the US are closing

Many retail stores in the USA are closed due to low sales. Owners of some major brands, such as Walmart, Target, and Walgreens, have decided to take 70% discounts.

Walmart has been implementing a store closing initiative with little marketing for many years. In 2016, 150 facilities across the country stopped working and in the previous year there were also outages.

In the current 2023, Walmart plans to permanently close ten points of sale. The company had a rebounding moment, seeing a 7.3% increase in its earnings from September to December of last year.

Shops They will stop The provision of services

The company has confirmed the addresses where the 10 Walmart spaces that will soon stop providing services are located. One location located at 3701 SE Dodson Rd. in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Another is at 99 H Street NW in Washington, D.C., and in Florida. There is one at 6900 US Highway 19 North in Pinellas Park. There are three in Illinois, at 17550 South Halstead Street in Homewood and at 12690 South 59th Street in Plainfield.

The third is located at 840 N. McCormick Blvd. in Lincolnwood. New Mexico has a store at 301 San Mateo Blvd. SE in Albuquerque City. Oregon has two stores, one at 4200 82nd Ave. SE and the second at 1123 N. Hayden Meadows Dr. , both in Portland.

Wal-Mart’s newest facility is in Wisconsin, specifically at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. in the city of Milwaukee. Other stores that operate discount centers include Dollar Tree, Dirt Cheap, Target, and Walgreens.

On May 7th of this year, Dollar Tree ceased operations at a store in Laramie, Wyoming. For its part, Dirt Cheap left 13 Texas venues without products.

[adrotate group=”5″]