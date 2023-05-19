May 19, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

YouTube will now have 30-second ads that you can’t skip

Zera Pearson May 19, 2023 1 min read

Surely you are one of those who appear when the ad appears in Youtube You run to hit the little button that says SKIP, and you probably do it twice, because commercials are usually 15 seconds long and delivered in two batches. However, that ends now, as announced at a YouTube event Brandcast On Wednesday, it will soon add 30-second ads It cannot be deleted to the best performing content viewed on connected TVs.

YouTube says viewers will see a single 30-second ad instead of two consecutive 15-second ads, though that doesn’t mean those short ads will go away entirely. The 30-second ads will be available to advertisers via YouTube Select, a curated ad platform that targets the top five percent of content on YouTube. Youtube. YouTube claims that 70 percent of YouTube Select’s impressions come from televisions, making it an ideal platform for feature-length ads.

YouTube CEO Neil Mohan said during a Brandcast event (watched via YouTube). diverse). “Viewers, especially younger ones, no longer distinguish between the type of content they are watching.”

YouTube also announced that it will begin testing ads that appear when a viewer pauses a video on a connected TV.

Publisher recommendations




See also  Etecsa applies compensation to users of mobile data and Nauta Hogar › Cuba› Granma . accounts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

More stores in the US are closing

May 18, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Even today JetBlue is offering up to a $600 max on flights and stays at destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico

May 18, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The 5 most common mistakes when charging your iPhone

May 17, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

When is Mortal Kombat 1 released: date, trailer, and news

May 19, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Iruel Sanchez, theoretician of the Cuban dictatorship’s propaganda apparatus, has died

May 19, 2023 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

Food insecurity affects El Paso

May 19, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

YouTube will now have 30-second ads that you can’t skip

May 19, 2023 Zera Pearson