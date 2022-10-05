October 6, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The 4th International Conference on Computer Science and the 12th National Conference on Computer Science have been opened virtually

The 4th International Conference on Computer Science and the 12th National Conference on Computer Science have been opened virtually

Zera Pearson October 5, 2022 2 min read

From 3 to 7 October, nine keynotes, simultaneous sessions and six workshops will be presented

To enhance academic and scientific engagement, the Vice-Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies, Ignacio Martinez Laguna, inaugurated the 4th International Conference on Computer Science and the 12th National Conference on Computer Science (CONACIC), saying: “We must learn with a critical, humane, holistic and committed outlook; these are the values ​​that It forms the cornerstone of our organization.”

He pointed out that “research and education for technological development must be the center of the human being, identifying the challenges that exist in society and solutions that have a positive impact on people’s lives,” stressing the institution’s responsibility in training students.

For her part, Maria del Consuelo Molina Garcia, Director of the Faculty of Computer Science, indicated that this space has been for 12 consecutive years to share the development of different areas of research, allowing the formation of human beings capable of responding to innovation.

From October 3-7, at the 4th International Conference on Computer Science and the 12th National Conference on Computer Science, approximately nine keynotes, simultaneous sessions to present research projects from national and international universities, as well as six workshops on topics such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and mobile robotics will be presented. and data science, among others.

This year, researchers from the United States, Taiwan, Spain, Morocco and China, among other countries, responded to CONACIC’s appeal; 75 contributions were received from Mexico, Peru, France and Colombia, of which 33 were accepted.

The event began with the keynote address “Charles Papaguirre’s Computer Programs”, by Dr. Raul Rojas Gonzalez, from the Free University of Berlin. Other notable speakers will include Dr. Cesar Bartolo Perez, from INTEL USA.

See also  Spain allocates about 30 million euros for 46 precision medicine research projects

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Let’s Talk Mental Health: Making Mental Health and Well-Being for All a Global Priority – PAHO/WHO

October 5, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Science Festival will visit Atacama with free activities for the whole family – NOSTÁLGICA FM

October 5, 2022 Zera Pearson
5 min read

Almería inaugurates the seventh edition of the encounter of medicine and sports at the Apolo . Theatre

October 4, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Ukrainian forces advanced towards Luhansk

October 5, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The 4th International Conference on Computer Science and the 12th National Conference on Computer Science have been opened virtually

October 5, 2022 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Hugo Sanchez, Mexican idol only when it suits him or when he remembers

October 5, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Ramon Luis Cruz Burgos resigns as General Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party

October 5, 2022 Phyllis Ward