Let’s Talk Mental Health: Making Mental Health and Well-Being for All a Global Priority – PAHO/WHO

On Friday, October 7 at 12:00 PM (EST), join us for the live session”Let’s Talk Mental Health: Making Mental Health and Well-Being for All a Global PriorityFor “, organized by the Pan American Health Organization in the framework of the activities carried out by World Mental Health Day.
Held annually on October 10, it is an opportunity to reinforce the global commitment to raise awareness of mental health issues and mobilize efforts to support the mental health of the population. This year, the Pan American Health Organization is promoting a campaign to reduce mental health stigma with the slogan “# Do your part to support mental health“.
This session will provide an opportunity to discuss stigma and discrimination, their impact on people with mental health conditions, and the importance of ensuring that mental health and well-being is a global priority.
Speakers
Mediator: Lc. Estefania AndradeNational Communication Adviser, PAHO/WHO
- Renato Oliveira e Souza Head of the Mental Health and Substance Use Unit
- Ms. Carmen Martinez Regional mental health advisor
- Dr. Claudina Caetano Regional mental health advisor
how to share
- day: Friday 7 October 2022
- hour: 12:00 pm.M (EDT) [compruebe la hora en su zona al final de la página]
- Transmission via:
- Language: The session will be in Spanish
Time Correspondence
- 9:00 AM – Los Angeles, Vancouver
- 10:00 am. – Belmopan, Guatemala City, Managua, San Jose (CR), San Salvador, Tegucigalpa
- 11:00 am. Bogota, Mexico City, Panama City, Kingston, Lima, Quito
- 12.00 pm – Asuncion, Bridgetown, Caracas, Castries, Georgetown, Havana, La Paz, Nassau, Ottawa, Port au Prince, Port of Spain, San Juan, Santo Domingo, Washington DC
- 1:00 pm – Buenos Aires, Brasilia, Montevideo, Paramaribo, Santiago
- 6:00 pm. – Geneva, Madrid
For other cities, check the time in the following in cAnd the.
