Science Festival will visit Atacama with free activities for the whole family – NOSTÁLGICA FM

The Festival of Science (FECI) will tour the Atacama with many free activities for the whole family in which water and climate change will be the main focus.

This will be a return to direct activities after two years, so it is expected that it will have a wide participation from Atacameños.

FECI is an initiative implemented across the country by the Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation and is under the General Science Program.

In the region, events are organized by the Explora Atacama Project and implemented by Atacama University.

During this week, various activities were organized in Chañaral, Vallenar, Caldera and Copiapó.

Cristina Flores, FECI organizer and responsible for the Atacama Public Science Program, noted that the festival in the region has been called FECIrco, as they seek to carry out festive activities, including circus performances.

Previously, most of the activities focused on educational institutions, but this time it sought to open participation to the entire public.

The schedule of events can be found on the social networks Explora Atacama.

By doing so, it seeks to raise people’s awareness and install a permanent topic of conversation in families, which will hopefully bring about long-term change, particularly in the field of water care and climate change.

This Wednesday, October 5th, FECirco will be installed at CECREA in Valinar, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Meanwhile, next Friday the 7th will be the turn of the caldera, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm near Caldera Station and on Sunday the 9th, activities will arrive at Schneider Park in Copiapó from 4:00 pm. 8:00 pm: 00 hours.

To review the activities and program of this event in detail, people can visit the page www.festivaldelasciencias.cl And also www.explora.cl/atacama.

In addition, they will be able to display the digital content on the social networks of the Explora Atacama project on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.