November 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Thalia flaunted five new looks at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards

Thalia flaunted five new looks at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards

Lane Skeldon November 18, 2022 2 min read

during a party Latin Grammy Awards 2022, Thalia She left us speechless over her quick wardrobe changes, because throughout the night, the actress used, at the very least, Five different dresses And impressively, they were all amazing and Renewable up to 20 years.

Thalia’s red carpet look at the 2022 Grammy Awards

When the singer walked the red carpet at the ceremony, she wore a pretty cherry-colored dress with a sweetheart neckline and sequins or beading on the edges, which she teamed with strappy black sandals.

Read also. This is how Thalia celebrated the fifteenth birthday of her daughter, Sabrina Sakai

Thalia on the red carpet of the 2022 Latin Grammys. Photo: AFP

Thalia presentation during the awards ceremony

Later, next Soon he changed to go on stage with Luis Fonsi, and chose a silver dress with straps, which at first glance I take him 20 years.

Talia on stage at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards
Thalia on stage at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards. Photo: AFP

The black dress with cut-outs and sheer leaves you’ll want to have in your closet

Then she appeared with a look that will definitely astonish you, because she was wearing a black dress with cutouts and transparent membranes, Instantly rejuvenatesas these types of designs have become very popular on the catwalks and among the most influential young celebrities in the fashion world.

Read also. This is Thalia’s diet for a flat stomach and wasp waist at 50

Thalia wears the black cutout dress at the 2022 Latin Grammys
Thalia in her black cutout dress at the 2022 Latin Grammys. Photo: Agence France-Presse

Thalia’s Another Heart Attack Takes a Look at the 2022 Latin Grammys

In addition to the cool costumes we mentioned above. Talia TShe also wore a stunning pink ruffle dress, a fitted green dress, an oversized silver cape and a blue dress that stole our words. Even more impressive is that each of them is perfect for rejuvenating you and taking several years off you. So take note and take inspiration from the actress for your next outfit.

Anita and Thalia
Thalia in a pink dress at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Photo: AFP

Thalia shows off a blue dress

Talia in her blue dress and gloves
Talia in her blue dress and gloves. Photo: AFP

Thalia’s head look at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards

What is your favorite?

next
next. Photo: AFP

Read also. Find out all the secrets Thalia keeps in her handbag

See also  Camille Vasquez, the real winner of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Yailin La Más Viral turned up the heat with a stunning photoshoot

November 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Marjorie De Souza rocks the net in a risky open dress

November 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Soccer player Joao Rojas asks journalist Samba Alvarado for her hand in Disney | people | entertainment

November 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

David Ortiz sued for cryptocurrency fraud

November 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Thalia flaunted five new looks at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards

November 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

the end of the world? The European Space Agency reveals when and how this will happen

November 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein
5 min read

How is the number of emergency consultations organized?

November 18, 2022 Zera Pearson