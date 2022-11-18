Thalia flaunted five new looks at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards

during a party Latin Grammy Awards 2022, Thalia She left us speechless over her quick wardrobe changes, because throughout the night, the actress used, at the very least, Five different dresses And impressively, they were all amazing and Renewable up to 20 years.

Thalia’s red carpet look at the 2022 Grammy Awards

When the singer walked the red carpet at the ceremony, she wore a pretty cherry-colored dress with a sweetheart neckline and sequins or beading on the edges, which she teamed with strappy black sandals.

Thalia on the red carpet of the 2022 Latin Grammys. Photo: AFP

Thalia presentation during the awards ceremony

Later, next Soon he changed to go on stage with Luis Fonsi, and chose a silver dress with straps, which at first glance I take him 20 years.

Thalia on stage at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards. Photo: AFP

The black dress with cut-outs and sheer leaves you’ll want to have in your closet

Then she appeared with a look that will definitely astonish you, because she was wearing a black dress with cutouts and transparent membranes, Instantly rejuvenatesas these types of designs have become very popular on the catwalks and among the most influential young celebrities in the fashion world.

Thalia in her black cutout dress at the 2022 Latin Grammys. Photo: Agence France-Presse

Thalia’s Another Heart Attack Takes a Look at the 2022 Latin Grammys

In addition to the cool costumes we mentioned above. Talia TShe also wore a stunning pink ruffle dress, a fitted green dress, an oversized silver cape and a blue dress that stole our words. Even more impressive is that each of them is perfect for rejuvenating you and taking several years off you. So take note and take inspiration from the actress for your next outfit.

Thalia in a pink dress at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Photo: AFP

Thalia shows off a blue dress

Talia in her blue dress and gloves. Photo: AFP

Thalia’s head look at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards

What is your favorite?