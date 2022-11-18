Yailin La Más Viral turned up the heat with a stunning photoshoot

the life of Yailin most prevalent s Anuel aa It really looks like a movie. Although it all started in the best way when they became a couple and got married, the lack of photos together and showing themselves in stories made many netizens think they were about to break up.

Also bearing in mind that in a video of Karol G, a man’s voice can be heard in the background, which seems to be Anuel aa. His followers are already stating that there will be reconciliation, but La Pechota has not shown any new indications. Even by what has been interpreted from his new songs, he’s getting closer to a new love.

Anuel aa He didn’t talk about it, nor about the singer, but he did about Gianella, the daughter he was going to have with Melissa Vallicella. The Colombian model confirms that the father of her daughter is a Puerto Rican rapper. Even his followers also confirm this. “You have not heard the saying that the deprived children are the most like the father. This is the beauty of the girl. May God have mercy on her a lot,” was one of the messages from her fans.

Anuel AA and Melissa Vallecilla. Source: Terra Archive

oblivious to all this in the past hours Yellin He did a new amazing photo session. “Behind a strong woman, she finds herself fighting against everything” was the line she used, explaining that she didn’t need any man to grow artistically, let alone happy.

Yailin La Más Viral in a new photoshoot. Source: Instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

In the photo, whose full outfit has yet to be revealed, she is seen wearing a turquoise sequined bodysuit that only covers part of the neckline. The head was covered with a scarf of the same style. His Instagram post got thousands of likes and comments. Even a follower Yellin Compare it to a “Bratz doll” and all the fans agreed.