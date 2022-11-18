See the list of winners

(CNN Spanish) – This Thursday the 23rd delivery Latin Grammy Awards.
Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny leads the pre-event nominations with 10 nominations, including Album of the Year.
Rao Alejandro and Rosalía received eight nominations. Christina Aguilera and Jorge Drexler follow at seven each.
Below is a list of nominees in several major categories. Winners will be identified in bold. You can find a complete list of 22 categories over here.
year record
“Pa’ My Girls,” Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nikki Nicole feat. Nathi Fluffy
Sandcastles, Pablo Alboran
“Detour”, Anita
“I’m out of here,” Mark Anthony
“Ojitos lindos”, Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo
Bigaw, Camilo
Tocarte, Jorge Drexler, and C. Tangana – WINNER
“Provence,” Carol J.
“It’s Worth It”, Juan Luis Guerra
“The Fame,” Rosalia The Weeknd
“I congratulate you” Shakira and Rao Alejandro
“Old Football”, Carlos Vives and Camilo
album of the year
Aguilera, Christina Aguilera
“I’m going there,” Mark Anthony
“Summer Without You”, Bad Bunny
“Deja”, Pumbaa Estero
“Ink and Time,” Jorge Drexler
“We don’t look alike anymore,” Elsa and Elmar
“The Traveler”, Fonseca
“Motomami (Digital Album)” Rosalía – WINNER
Sanz, Alejandro Sanz
“Dharma”, Sebastian Yatra
Song of the year
“Sometimes good, sometimes bad,” Ricky Martin’s feat. Rick
“Water,” Daddy Yankee, Rao Alejandro and Nile Rodgers
Old football and Carlos Vives and Camilo
“Kisses on the forehead” Fonseca
Find Me, Carla Morrison
“Henta, I’m Rosalia.”
“Nellie”, Camilo, Evaluna Montaner
“Pa’ My Girls,” Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nikki Nicole feat. Nathi Fluffy
“Provence,” Carol J.
“Red Heels”, Sebastian Yatra
Tocarte, Jorge Drexler, and C. Tangana – WINNER
Best New Artist
Angela Alvarez – WINNER
Sofia Campos
Candy and Paolo
Clarissa
Silvana Estrada – WINNER
Paul Granach
Nepalese
current
invoice
Yahritza and its essence
Nicole Zeniago
