See the list of winners

(CNN Spanish) – This Thursday the 23rd delivery Latin Grammy Awards.

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny leads the pre-event nominations with 10 nominations, including Album of the Year.

Rao Alejandro and Rosalía received eight nominations. Christina Aguilera and Jorge Drexler follow at seven each.

Below is a list of nominees in several major categories. Winners will be identified in bold. You can find a complete list of 22 categories over here.

year record

“Pa’ My Girls,” Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nikki Nicole feat. Nathi Fluffy

Sandcastles, Pablo Alboran

“Detour”, Anita

“I’m out of here,” Mark Anthony

“Ojitos lindos”, Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo

Bigaw, Camilo

Tocarte, Jorge Drexler, and C. Tangana – WINNER

“Provence,” Carol J.

“It’s Worth It”, Juan Luis Guerra

“The Fame,” Rosalia The Weeknd

“I congratulate you” Shakira and Rao Alejandro

“Old Football”, Carlos Vives and Camilo

album of the year

Aguilera, Christina Aguilera

“I’m going there,” Mark Anthony

“Summer Without You”, Bad Bunny

“Deja”, Pumbaa Estero

“Ink and Time,” Jorge Drexler

“We don’t look alike anymore,” Elsa and Elmar

“The Traveler”, Fonseca

“Motomami (Digital Album)” Rosalía – WINNER

Sanz, Alejandro Sanz

“Dharma”, Sebastian Yatra

Song of the year

“Sometimes good, sometimes bad,” Ricky Martin’s feat. Rick

“Water,” Daddy Yankee, Rao Alejandro and Nile Rodgers

Old football and Carlos Vives and Camilo

“Kisses on the forehead” Fonseca

Find Me, Carla Morrison

“Henta, I’m Rosalia.”

“Nellie”, Camilo, Evaluna Montaner

“Pa’ My Girls,” Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nikki Nicole feat. Nathi Fluffy

“Provence,” Carol J.

“Red Heels”, Sebastian Yatra

Tocarte, Jorge Drexler, and C. Tangana – WINNER

Best New Artist

Angela Alvarez – WINNER

Sofia Campos

Candy and Paolo

Clarissa

Silvana Estrada – WINNER

Paul Granach

Nepalese

current

invoice

Yahritza and its essence

Nicole Zeniago