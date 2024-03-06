Taylor Swift warns her fans after she appears ill in Singapore: “She is fighting for her life”

Taylor Swift has worried her fans after she showed symptoms of the disease in Singapore. Her followers felt uncomfortable after the artist appeared sick at her own concert Tour of the agesMonday night.

In a video clip, which began circulating on TikTok, 34-year-old Swift appears Coughing He cleared his throat while performing the song “Sensitive” to the audience.

“I hope she's doing well”, “You can hear a hoarse tone in her voice, and she also seems calmer and more reserved in her movements”, “The show must go on… Queen”, “I can only imagine how tired he must be” The tour must be giving 100% in every performance. Incredible!” and “Home girl fighting for her life”were some of the general reactions.





Taylor Swift He has three more shows scheduled in Singapore this week and will have some breathing room before traveling to France to continue his successful world tour in May.

Taylor Swift signs controversial deal with Singapore

Taylor Swift It was found in SingaporeShe actually performed three of the six agreed-upon concerts in the National Stadium, which was filled with fans of the successful singer.

However the singer I signed an agreement With government authorities not taking action in other countries on the continent, according to what was reported by the “TMZ” news portal.

“Taylor will not be performing in other areas in the region, making Singapore a must-visit travel destination for Swifties in Asia,” the aforementioned media reported.

The secret agreement was reached FilipinoShe expressed her discontent through one of her deputies. “It is not a good neighbor country. It is a very painful betrayal,” Joey Salcedo said.

Salcedo also publicly asked the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue a “protest against the grant supposedly given to SWIFT to maintain its existence.” Exclusivity Agreement with Singapore“.

Taylor Swift and the NFL could sign an exciting contract

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift They are the modern couple in the United States. So much so that the NFL was considering doing business with them, after seeing the impact the singer's presence had on enjoying Kansas City Chiefs games.

A source in the American League told “The Sun”: “This year, it is estimated that his presence helped make a large amount of money, estimated at between 700 and 750 million dollars.”

The NFL wants Singer to take over Half time show From the sports scene Super Bowl 2025 The organization plans to start negotiating with them.

Taylor Swift could sing at the 2025 Super Bowl Julio Cortez / La Presse





“If she's the headliner of next year's halftime show, she's expected to make even more 1.3 to 1.5 billion dollars“.

According to another insider, if Taylor Swift performs well and the Chiefs reach the finals for the third year in a row, “it will be the biggest sporting event ever broadcast in the US” and could push viewing numbers to a record 140 million.