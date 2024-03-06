Evelyn Beltran revealed the details of her breakup with Toni Costa

In mid-February, Evelyn Beltran and Tony Costa decided to announce their separation. This fact was recorded after the rumors increased and the situation became stronger after she deleted the photos that brought them together from Instagram.

The news was announced via the aforementioned platform’s stories, so no They asked for respect and understanding for the situation they face. At the same time, they did not want to reveal the reasons that led them to decide to leave. However, Evelyn provided more information about what happened.

On several occasions, Beltran has shown how much he loves interacting with the followers of the social network on camera. For this reason, on this occasion he wanted to conduct a dynamic and predictable Q&A They asked her about her love life now that she is single.

Evelyn Beltran has revealed how long she remained single after her breakup with Toni Costa. Credit: Jennifer Garcia | Heat mix

One netizen wanted to know the estimated time she had to heal her wounds and rebuild her love life, so she replied with the following: “The time my heart needs. My relationship ended at the end of October 2023. “I don't know what awaits me tomorrow, but at 29 I think it would be crazy to cut myself off from love.”

Before concluding his comment on this topic, he added: “I've been through a lot of things, but it all made me stronger. At that time I didn't understand why everyone was against me when I had done nothing but fall in love and give everything I had in my heart.”

Tony has not at the moment expressed himself, although several weeks ago when asked in “Hoy Día” why their relationship ended, he said: “Because yes, we will end up like any couple, neither the first nor the last What is in the statement is basically what we are willing to share with people, and the rest is our own matter, an intimate and private matter that I will always respect.

