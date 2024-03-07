Elizabeth Gutierrez and William Levy celebrate their daughter Kylie's 14th birthday

Elizabeth Gutierrez And William Levi They're celebrating this Wednesday, celebrating their daughter's 14th birthday in style. Kaylee.

Through social networks, the model and actress starred in successful productions such as Analia's face And Elena's ghost She shared photos and videos of some of the moments she had with her daughter over the years, along with a touching message about how proud she is to be her mother.

“I love you, Caelita. Happy birthday, my love.” She commented on her Instagram account, saying: “I am so lucky to have you as my daughter. You taught me to be strong when I don’t know how… how to find happiness in the smallest things.”

“I am so proud of the young woman you have become, strong, soft, beautiful inside and out, determined and kind, you are simply perfect; the only thing I want is your happiness… May God bless and guide you always.” He added: “Mom will always be here for you.” !!”.

For his part, the hero of the series Coffee with a woman's scent And Be careful with the angel He also used his social platforms to congratulate his little girl with photos from the memory box and the latest photos of the two of them hugging.

The young woman maintains a somewhat shy presence on social networks and her latest post on them He feeds It was from last December, in which he dedicated a letter to his family bidding farewell to the year 2023.

“2023 has taught me a lot of lessons, but the most important is trusting God. This year I have been through a lot of ups and downs, which made me realize who I really am. I am happy to say that I will leave 2023 with the people I am so grateful for. Thank you to everyone who was There for me and helped me become who I am today. I'm looking forward to 2024, may this year be better!! Amen. Love to all!”, he commented on December 31.