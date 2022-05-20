Geraldine Bazan denounces theft by an Uber driver, what happened?

No one is safe from crime, and that includes celebrities because Geraldine Bazin He was the last victim so he deplores it.

The actress took to her social networks to report this suffered from theft By service platform driver Uber.

In addition to telling him what happened, the star asked for help to be able to Redeem your items It was stolen and it was not specified.

Through her Instagram account, the famous asked the Uber page for help, where she also told how the events happened.

Bazan asserts that the driver received the things he should have sent to the recipient, but Flight Cancellation No more was heard of her.

“Uber friends I need your urgent help. Driver got a package to ship, picked it up, started, and right after the trip canceled with my stuff in his possession,” he wrote.

He also reported that he tried to call the popular travel app Uber, but hasn’t done so yetor got a refund.

“I have already tried to communicate through the app without any success. Please, I need my things, they are of vital importance to my business,” he added.

In addition, the actress reiterated that they did not give her an answer and she is desperate because they were things to work on in the new production of “crown of hope.

This will be the second installment ofcrown of tearswhere he will co-star with Victoria Ruffo.

