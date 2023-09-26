September 26, 2023

Is the office coming back? Find out who the original cast could be in the reboot

Lane Skeldon September 26, 2023 2 min read

the desk It is one of the most successful American series in recent times, and it is inspired by the British series of the same name, which was also successful. It was released in 2005 after the success of the original 2001 project.

The American version was It was created by Greg Daniels and featured actor Steve Carell. Although 10 years have passed since its end, fanaticism for this series continues.

Daniels has raised the possibility of doing a reboot on several occasions, but now it appears that idea is on the verge of fruition.

Journalist Matt Bellone mentioned this possibility and announced that production would begin as the five-month-old actors and screenwriters’ strike ends but is about to end in Hollywood.

Actors who can return to the office

he The office reboot crew There will be presence of actors such as:

  • Jenna Fischer (Pam)
  • Angela Kinsey (Angela)
  • Creed Bratton (Creed)
  • Leslie David Baker (Stanley)

In fact, in the past, Daniels himself has brought this up The Office reboot will feature some of the original cast. As for where the events will take place, everything indicates that it will be at the Dunder Mifflin office in Scranton.

So far, there are no other details about the long-awaited return of The Office, the series that has been a resounding success in… Netflix.

