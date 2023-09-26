Dayanara Torres reappears on social media after announcing her separation from her boyfriend Marcelo Gama

A few days ago, the former beauty queen Dayanara Torres He surprised everyone with his announcement Separation From her engagement to the Brazilian producer Marcelo Gama. Now, the Puerto Rican has resurfaced social networks Celebrating her life with a group of friends on an evening where she seemed to be having the most fun.

Toasts, delicious food, songs and dances were part of the night that was shared Dayanara Torres in your account InstagramHe has more than 1.7 million followers. Taking advantage of one of their friends’ birthday, they went out to have a good time, as the Puerto Rican woman proved through the photos she shared. The first wrote: “Girls’ day.” Mark Anthony Next to the tag “Happiness is a choice.”

Dayanara Torres shared her “Girls’ Day” on her social networks.

Thus it becomes clear that after two and a half years of romantic relationship with the TV producer Marcelo Gama, Dayanara Torres She decided to be with her friends again to live this special moment she was having.

Dayanara Torres celebrated a friend’s birthday with a fun evening.

The love story between the Puerto Rican and the Brazilian impressed her fans, but it has come to an end, although it must be noted that Separation It was given on good terms, he explained DayanaraThey will remain united by friendship and work.

Dayanara Torres enjoyed the night dancing.

As expected, he appears again social networks He unleashed the reaction of his fans, who sent him messages of support and affection. “You are a human being, no one can overshadow you”, “Your eyes and smile make even the saddest person happy”, “Your day will come and you will be happy”, “The queen is the queen”, “You are the most beautiful woman in the world”, “An example of a mother and a Latin woman”, Those were some of the comments I got Dayanara Torres.