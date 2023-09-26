September 26, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Dayanara Torres reappears on social media after announcing her separation from her boyfriend Marcelo Gama

Dayanara Torres reappears on social media after announcing her separation from her boyfriend Marcelo Gama

Lane Skeldon September 26, 2023 2 min read

A few days ago, the former beauty queen Dayanara Torres He surprised everyone with his announcement Separation From her engagement to the Brazilian producer Marcelo Gama. Now, the Puerto Rican has resurfaced social networks Celebrating her life with a group of friends on an evening where she seemed to be having the most fun.

Toasts, delicious food, songs and dances were part of the night that was shared Dayanara Torres in your account InstagramHe has more than 1.7 million followers. Taking advantage of one of their friends’ birthday, they went out to have a good time, as the Puerto Rican woman proved through the photos she shared. The first wrote: “Girls’ day.” Mark Anthony Next to the tag “Happiness is a choice.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Selena Gomez attended Paris Saint-Germain’s match against Marseille at Parc des Princes

September 26, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave together after Chiefs win and confirm the status of their relationship

September 25, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Mirka Dellanos responds to criticism of her defense of Luis Miguel with a powerful message

September 25, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

The PLD party selected 495 candidates by acclamation in the regional council Momento.net

September 26, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Guayaquil-Fort Lauderdale flight hit by severe turbulence, 8 hospitalized – Telemundo Miami (51)

September 26, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

A Mega Millions player has two weeks to collect a $783 million prize

September 26, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Dayanara Torres reappears on social media after announcing her separation from her boyfriend Marcelo Gama

September 26, 2023 Lane Skeldon