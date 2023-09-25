Selena Gomez attended Paris Saint-Germain’s match against Marseille at Parc des Princes

Another version of the French classic is played this Sunday between Paris Saint-Germain And the Olympique Marseille, a match in which the Parisians won 4-0. In the same match, the singer was seen present in the stands Selena GomezHe was accompanied by a friend and public figure such as, Rao Alejandro, Pharrell Williams also Thierry Henry.

Likewise, the American has been in Paris in recent days Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz And Noah Beck.

On the other hand, speculation spread on social media about a new love story between them Rao Alejandro And Selena Gomez After seeing them in this match, they were both in different rows of the stands but close to each other.

In the pictures you can see how the American was enjoying the match and sitting with her friends and various celebrities, such as Henry, who presented some pictures to the fans who recognized him in the stands.

A great evening in Paris for the fans gathered in the Parc des Princes, where the locals crushed the crowd Marseille With four goals, they confirmed their good progress in the French League.

