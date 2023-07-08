Taylor Swift surprises her fans by taking the stage with ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner

Taylor Swift She surprised the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City during Eras’ sold-out tour by bringing her ex-boyfriend on stage. Taylor Lautner.

Actor appearance ‘twilight’which served as the inspiration for Swift’s song “Back to December”, He was accompanied by the actress Joey King And Presley CashSwift collaborated on the new music video for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)”.

The music video, which features all three actors, premiered the same day as Swift’s album. ‘talk now (Taylor’s version)’, and the concert-goers were the first to witness the premiere.

Lautner She entered in a big way, surprising ecstatic fans with a somersault and backflip as she descended the podium ramp.

fast He expressed his gratitude to Lautner, acknowledging his positive influence during the creation of his Speak Now album.

“He has been a very positive force in my life. When I was doing the Speak Now album, I mean, he did every single trick that you see in that music video,” Swift said.

“He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, which is so comforting because we all share the same first name.”

for his part, Lautner He expressed his respect for Swift as an artist and as a human being.

“I respect you so much,” she said, “not just for your singer, songwriter, performer, but really for the human being that you are.”

“You are kind, humble, and kind and it is an honor to meet you.”

When did Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner date?

A long time ago Taylor Swift And Taylor Lautner They had a romantic relationship, since they dated for a few months in 2009.

It was after they met on set ‘Valentine’s Day’They first appear to the public when they are seen attending a hockey game together.

Their relationship ended in December 2009, after which both stars tried to downplay it.

“It wasn’t a big deal at all, and the media has given it more prominence than it deserves,” a source close to him told People. Taylor Swift.