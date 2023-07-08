Gloria Ora and her frustrated life because of “King Midas Music in Spanish”

Gloria Aura at the Los Metro Awards Gala at Centro Cultural del Bosque, Mexico, 2022 (Photo credit must read Carlos Tischler/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Written by Alejandro Ferregrino-. When Emilio Estefan decided to sign her to a three-year contract in the early 2000s to launch her as a singer in Miami, glory halo He thought he was facing a great opportunity in his life.

Estefan, a nationalized Cuban-American, is one of the most influential Spanish-language music producers, having received two Grammy Awards and six Latin Grammys in his career. He has produced work for singers such as Shakira, Ricky Martin and Thalia, among many others.

Career on the rise

Gloria Ora is the daughter of music producer and composer Kiko Campos, who has worked with many music greats, including Ruben Blades, Alejandro Fernandez, and Natalia Lafourcade.

Gloria Ora at the Pepsi World Trade Center in Mexico City in 2021 (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images)

Her mother is Gloria May, who is an actress and former beauty queen who worked as a producer in the 1990s. It was precisely on one of her shows called “La hora de los chavos” that Gloria began to become famous, participating in more than 150 musical numbers.

After recording two albums in Mexico that went gold, Gloria caught the eye of Estefan, who was already known as the “Midas King of Music in Spanish”. What could go wrong?

He moved to Miami and began recording a new project that never saw the light of day. Reality set in, because in those years in Latin music it was all about urban sounds.

“We’re talking about 2005 where we were listening to Don Omar and Daddy Yankee and that’s what the record companies were signing in Miami,” Ora said in a recent interview with media in Mexico.

“Sometimes a situation can turn somewhat tabloid, but when I made the decision to leave my career as a singer and devote myself more to musical theater and acting, I signed a contract with a producer (Estefan) who put him in the box and spent three years without being able to move on.” From there, but he really didn’t do it with malicious intent or fraud.

Recently, Aura did an interview with Television and novels In it, the interviewer asserted that Estefan had “thwarted” her career as a singer. But she doesn’t really see it that way, because she doesn’t want Emilio Estefan to be portrayed as a villain in this story.

Continue reading the story

“He didn’t know where to go in Miami, with my pop when everything they did was urban. It was definitely a moment where there was nowhere to go, and I couldn’t get out of that decade either because there were so many things holding him back, And Finally this is where they laid down my music career“.

But that, she says, doesn’t mean her product at the time didn’t help her.

“Emilio gave me a job as a host on Telemundo, I spent two years on the air with a program called ‘Frecuencia’ that aired every Saturday.”

“changed my life”

Gloria Ora could not free herself from this contract and had to wait three years to return to Mexico and start over, despite having a new goal: “I made the decision to start focusing on musical theatre, which was also one of the dreams I most wanted to achieve. “.

Gloria Ora in the musical Amor Eterno at the San Rafael Theatre, Mexico, 2017 (Photo by Luis Ortiz/Klasos/LatenContinent via Getty Images)

From there, Gloria wasted no time and went on to star in high-profile music shows like “Mamma Mia”, “Cats”, “Marta Has a Pacemaker”, “Lies: The Musical” and more.

Gloria Ora in the musical “Mamma Mia!” At the TELMEX Theater in Mexico, 2009 (Photo by Mario Castillo/Jam Media/LatinContent via Getty Images)

He also returned to television, appearing in various series, such as La heredad, Por amar sin ley, and Qué le pasa a mi familia.

Aura doesn’t blame Emilio Estefan for the sudden end of his singer careeralthough he admitted that this contract was final in his career.

“It changed the course of my life forever. However, I advanced my career as best I could, knocking on doors next to me.

You may also be interested in | on video

Rich and delicious! Cheeky Pompom makes pedestrians dance in the streets of Miami